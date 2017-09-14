15 Columbia places we like for National Cheeseburger Day

Monday, Sept. 18, is National Cheeseburger Day.
And luckily, you live in Columbia.
In honor of the occasion, we’re offering a list – suggested by readers a few years ago and recently updated – of some of our favorite places for cheeseburgers around Columbia.
Happy eating!
Rockaway’s (2719 Rosewood Drive), known for one of the best pimento cheeseburgers around.
Pawleys Front Porch (827 Harden St.), whose burgers have been featured on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” on the Food Network.
Henry’s (2865 Devine St.) Try the Henry’s signature burger with imported red dragon cheese, sautéed mushrooms, and onions.
Kingsman (936 Axtell Drive, Cayce, with a second location in Lexington), where you’ve got to try The Big Cheese ribeye burger. The ribeye is ground in-house daily.
Twisted Spur (705 Gervais St.), which offers a classic pub burger with a range of cheese choices, among them a beer cheese sauce.
Thirsty Fellow (621 Gadsden St.), with a BLD that includes cheese, a sunny-side-up egg and bacon.
Mack’s Cash Grocery (1809 Laurel St.), with a classic cheeseburger fried on a flat top, made to order.
Mr. Bunky’s (10441 Garners Ferry Road), where the burgers are made with meat from the in-store butcher shop.
Mr. Friendly’s (2001 Greene St.), whose French Quarter burger and pimento cheese, with tater tots, is a lunchtime classic.
Grill Marks (711 Gervais St.), with 10-plus burgers with various cheeses on the menu and a burger of the week. How can you go wrong?
The Whig (1200 Main St.), offering several choices, including The Whig with smoked gouda, beef gravy, bacon, sriracha aioli. Gotta have it with fries.
Five Guys (various locations). One reader remarked that “Five Guys burgers remind me of a burger cooked on the grill in the backyard.”
And for more top fast-food burgers, readers like Rush’s (various locations), Zesto’s (various locations) and What-a-Burger (804 Meeting St., West Columbia).
