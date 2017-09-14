More Videos

See South Carolina's new fire-filled '2001' entrance 0:37

See South Carolina's new fire-filled '2001' entrance

Pause
Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 1:33

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?

Judge denies bond for Chester minister accused of attempted murder 2:36

Judge denies bond for Chester minister accused of attempted murder

Power outages in South Carolina 1:03

Power outages in South Carolina

Carolina Coliseum memories, moments, music and more 2:34

Carolina Coliseum memories, moments, music and more

Clemson LB Dorian O'Daniel talks Lamar Jackson, Louisville 3:28

Clemson LB Dorian O'Daniel talks Lamar Jackson, Louisville

The Williams-Brice experience key in recruiting process 0:33

The Williams-Brice experience key in recruiting process

Josh Kendall: Enjoy the moment, don't look too far ahead 5:48

Josh Kendall: Enjoy the moment, don't look too far ahead

The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank 1:18

The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank

Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park 2:44

Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park

  • The Kingsman Que and Brew in Lexington

    The Kingsman Que and Brew recently opened in Lexington. The restaurant is continuing the tradition of the long-time Cayce restaurant The Kingsman.

The Kingsman Que and Brew recently opened in Lexington. The restaurant is continuing the tradition of the long-time Cayce restaurant The Kingsman. gmelendez@thestate.com
The Kingsman Que and Brew recently opened in Lexington. The restaurant is continuing the tradition of the long-time Cayce restaurant The Kingsman. gmelendez@thestate.com

Go Columbia

15 Columbia places we like for National Cheeseburger Day

Posted by Dawn Kujawa

dkujawa@thestate.com

September 14, 2017 10:28 AM

COLUMBIA, SC

Monday, Sept. 18, is National Cheeseburger Day.

And luckily, you live in Columbia.

In honor of the occasion, we’re offering a list – suggested by readers a few years ago and recently updated – of some of our favorite places for cheeseburgers around Columbia.

Happy eating!

Rockaway’s (2719 Rosewood Drive), known for one of the best pimento cheeseburgers around.

burgerrockaway
Rockaway Athletic Club.
KIM KIM FOSTER-TOBIN file photo

Pawleys Front Porch (827 Harden St.), whose burgers have been featured on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” on the Food Network.

pawleys
Pawley’s Front Porch’s pimento cheeseburger.
Gerry Melendez file photo

Henry’s (2865 Devine St.) Try the Henry’s signature burger with imported red dragon cheese, sautéed mushrooms, and onions.

Kingsman (936 Axtell Drive, Cayce, with a second location in Lexington), where you’ve got to try The Big Cheese ribeye burger. The ribeye is ground in-house daily.

Twisted Spur (705 Gervais St.), which offers a classic pub burger with a range of cheese choices, among them a beer cheese sauce.

Thirsty Fellow (621 Gadsden St.), with a BLD that includes cheese, a sunny-side-up egg and bacon.

Mack’s Cash Grocery (1809 Laurel St.), with a classic cheeseburger fried on a flat top, made to order.

macks
Mack’s Cash Grocery.
The State file photo

Mr. Bunky’s (10441 Garners Ferry Road), where the burgers are made with meat from the in-store butcher shop.

Mr. Friendly’s (2001 Greene St.), whose French Quarter burger and pimento cheese, with tater tots, is a lunchtime classic.

Grill Marks (711 Gervais St.), with 10-plus burgers with various cheeses on the menu and a burger of the week. How can you go wrong?

The Whig (1200 Main St.), offering several choices, including The Whig with smoked gouda, beef gravy, bacon, sriracha aioli. Gotta have it with fries.

Five Guys (various locations). One reader remarked that “Five Guys burgers remind me of a burger cooked on the grill in the backyard.”

fiveguys
Five Guys
Miami Herald file photo

And for more top fast-food burgers, readers like Rush’s (various locations), Zesto’s (various locations) and What-a-Burger (804 Meeting St., West Columbia).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?

View More Video