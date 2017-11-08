Challah, a traditional bread, will be available at Bubbie’s Brisket and Bakery.
Challah, a traditional bread, will be available at Bubbie’s Brisket and Bakery. The State file photo
You should eat something. Here’s where to get some comfort food

November 08, 2017 12:23 PM

“Have you eaten? You should eat something. Here, eat something.”

You might hear that while visiting your grandmother. Just like your grandmother, Beth Shalom Synagogue knows you’re hungry – even if you don’t.

Its fundraiser Bubbie’s Brisket and Bakery, a Jewish food extravaganza now in its ninth year, is scheduled for this weekend.

Taste-test traditional Jewish desserts at Bubbie’s Brisket and Bakery.
“Bubbie,” in case you’re wondering, is a predominantly Jewish endearment, usually for a grandmother.

Favorite foods at Bubbie’s include brisket, matzah ball soup, tzimmes, falafel, stuffed cabbage, kugel, Israeli salad, challah, rugalach and mandel bread.

Admission is free, but all menu items are priced a la carte. Proceeds benefit the activities of Beth Shalom Synagogue and community organizations such as Harvest Hope Food Bank.

In addition to food, synagogue member Anne Solomon will sign copies of her book “Stories by Anne,” a volume of three short stories.

If you go

Bubbie’s Brisket and Bakery

WHEN: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12.

WHERE: Beth Shalom Synagogue, 5827 N. Trenholm Road.

ADMISSION: Free.

INFO: (803) 782-2500, www.bethshalomcolumbia.org.

