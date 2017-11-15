Here’s the complete Main Street ICE schedule

As in most places, Columbia residents count turkey and football among their favorite Thanksgiving traditions. But there’s one more decidedly local custom: Main Street ICE.
The downtown ice skating rink opens for its sixth season Thursday, Nov. 23, at Boyd Plaza, at the corner of Main and Hampton streets, adjacent to the Columbia Museum of Art.
A project of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, Main Street ICE will be open seven days a week (except Christmas Day – Monday, Dec. 25) through Monday, Jan. 18. A complete schedule, including extended hours during holiday weeks, is below.
Hours of operation and admission vary – unless you’re a senior or an active-duty military member. You’ll need a valid ID to get $8 admission anytime.
The city has announced a schedule, but keep an eye on the weather. In recent years, the city has had to close the attraction multiple times to let warm temperatures and rain pass.
Thursday, Nov. 23
5-10 p.m.; $8, adults; $5, children.
Friday, Nov. 24
1-10 p.m.; $10, adults; $8, children.
Saturday, Nov. 25, through Sunday, Dec. 17
▪ 4-9 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays; $8, adults; $5, children.
▪ 4-9 p.m. Thursdays; $10, adults; $8, children.
▪ 4-10 p.m. Fridays; $10, adults; $8, children.
▪ 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays; $10, adults; $8, children.
▪ 1-9 p.m. Sundays; $10, adults; $8, children.
Monday, Dec. 18, through Sunday, Dec. 24
▪ Noon to 9 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays; $8, adults; $5, children.
▪ Noon to 9 p.m. Thursdays; $8, adults; $5, children.
▪ Noon to 10 p.m. Fridays; $8, adults; $5, children.
▪ 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays; $10, adults; $8, children.
▪ 1-9 p.m. Sundays; $10, adults; $8, children.
Monday, Dec. 25
Closed.
Tuesday, Dec. 26, through Saturday, Dec. 30
▪ Noon to 9 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays; $8, adults; $5, children.
▪ Noon to 9 p.m. Thursdays; $8, adults; $5, children.
▪ Noon to 10 p.m. Fridays; $8, adults; $5, children.
▪ 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays; $10, adults; $8, children.
▪ 1-9 p.m. Sundays; $10, adults; $8, children.
Sunday, Dec. 31
1 p.m. to midnight; $10, adults; $8, children.
Monday, Jan. 1
Noon to 9 p.m.; $8, adults; $5, children.
Tuesday, Jan. 2, through Monday, Jan. 18
▪ 4-9 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays; $8, adults; $5, children.
▪ 4-9 p.m. Thursdays; $10, adults; $8, children.
▪ 4-10 p.m. Fridays; $10, adults; $8, children.
▪ 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays; $10, adults; $8, children.
▪ 1-9 p.m. Sundays; $10, adults; $8, children.
Comments