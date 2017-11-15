Take our ‘Sound of Music’ quiz before you see the Broadway in Columbia show

Broadway in Columbia is bringing “The Sound of Music” to Columbia on Tuesday, Nov. 21, and Wednesday, Nov. 22 – and it’s the real deal.
“These are the official national tours direct from New York, straight from Broadway,” says Todd Rossi, vice president of events and marketing director at the Roberts Group, which produces Broadway in Columbia. “They are ginormous, lavish productions … the same as if you go to New York and see the Broadway production.”
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music” is best known as the 1965 film starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer. The cinema mega-hit celebrated 50 years in 2015 and is still considered the most successful movie musical in history. A new generation might be more familiar with the NBC production of “The Sound of Music Live!”, starring Carrie Underwood and Stephen Moyer, which drew in over 44 million viewers in 2013.
The all-time classic is on tour across North America in a brand-new stage production directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien and choreographed by Danny Mefford.
Rossi emphasizes that the show is “right at the top” in terms of popularity nationwide. “If you’re thinking of getting tickets, don’t wait,” he said.
In honor of the occasion, it seems only fair to present this GoCo quiz challenge: Are you a true “Sound of Music” expert?
(We should warn you – if you’ve never seen it, there are some spoilers.)
If you go
Broadway in Columbia presents The Sound of Music
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22. (Nov. 21 is sold out.)
WHERE: Koger Center for the Arts, 1051 Greene St.
TICKETS: $44-$64 at www.kogercenterforthearts.com.
INFO: www.broadwayincolumbia.com
WORTH NOTING: Run time is 2 hours, 50 minutes, including intermission.
Answers
