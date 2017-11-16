This restaurant is whipping classic holiday ingredients into something unexpected

The turkey-carving holidays are here, and you know what that means at Cantina 76: turkey tacos.
Every year, the restaurant known for its inventive tacos creates a new turkey taco, rendering the traditional unexpected.
This year, the limited taco elevates the classic turkey, cranberry and spice ingredients by using fried turkey, cranberry salsa, and garlic and sage aioli.
Both the sweet cranberry salsa and the savory aioli are made in-house.
Never miss a local story.
The turkey taco is only available the weeks of Thanksgiving and Christmas – starting Monday through Dec. 3, then again Dec. 26-31.
The special is in addition to Cantina’s usual menu.
The Mexican-inspired taqueria and bar has two Columbia locations: The 2901-A Devine St. location is closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. The 1301 Main St. location is closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. A third location is in Greenville, and a fourth opened last month on Kiawah Island.
Related: Here are some Columbia restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving Day.
Comments