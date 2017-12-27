He grew up in Columbia housing projects. Now he’s back with an art show

As a young child, Jay Griffin suffered head injuries resulting in nerve damage that affects how he senses, thinks and sees.
But it didn’t affect his eye for the aesthetic; from a young age, the painter says he has seen balance and beauty in everyday images.
His older brother gave him a Time magazine, and he was captivated by images in “art articles” that depicted such artists as Jasper Johns, who grew up in Allendale, and abstract master Pablo Picasso.
Griffin’s upcoming exhibition, “Expressions,” which opens Jan. 1 at the Free Times Gallery, reflects on his upbringing in the Gonzales Gardens public housing projects.
“I most often want to paint something serene, something that is readily seen as pleasant and not dangerous,” Griffin said. “I take the most pleasure in creating a spontaneous image that reflects a childlike imagery.”
Griffin’s own childhood, though, was not always serene.
Born in Columbia in 1949, he and his two siblings were raised by a single mother who, he says, was the third woman in South Carolina to earn her real estate license. His father, an alcoholic who was sometimes in legal trouble, left the family when Griffin was 2.
“In the Gardens, you could find 50 children to play with at any given time of the day,” says Griffin, now an artist. “It was fun … but at the same time, it could be dangerous. Often, you would wake up, and the first thing on your mind was, ‘Who am I going to have to fight today?’ ”
Though Griffin’s mother supported his interest in art, money was scarce, and the family couldn’t afford to buy art supplies. Griffin would use newsprint paper from art class and model car paint to teach himself how to paint.
After serving in the Navy, he studied with Columbia artist and architect Gil Petroff and with sculptor and painter Peter Hayward. He describes his work as abstract impressionism and frequently works outdoors.
He recently returned to Columbia to “reconnect to (his) roots,” he said.
He got involved with One Columbia, the nonprofit organization that promotes local arts and history.
He hopes to create public sculptures using metals and other objects salvaged from the Columbia area.
And he goes fishing at the Gills Creek headwaters, where he fished as a child.
If you go
“Expressions”
WHEN: Monday, Jan. 1, through Wednesday, Jan. 31.
WHERE: Free Times Gallery, 1534 Main St.
WORTH NOTING: An artist’s reception will be Thursday, Jan. 4, with live music from Vollie McKenzie.
