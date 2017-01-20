Movie featuring Marcus Lattimore hits Columbia theater

Marcus Lattimore, the former Gamecock football great who is today a coach at Heathwood Hall, is playing a new role.
Film actor.
Lattimore appears in "Faith's Song," which opens Friday, Jan. 20, according to a news release from Lexington-based Northface Christian Films. It stars Hayden Grace McCoy and George Dinsmore.
The movie is the story of a talented young singer whose faith is challenged in a new city and new school, after she moves in with relatives following her parents' deaths in a car crash. Lattimore plays himself, as a pastor.
The movie is playing in Columbia at Regal Columbiana Grande Stadium, on Bower Parkway in Harbison, and in other select S.C. cities. Tickets are available at http://www.faithssong.com
It will have limited openings later elsewhere in Columbia.
