ZZ Top cancels scheduled performance at SC State Fair

ZZ Top will not perform at the South Carolina State Fair.
The band was scheduled to perform Wednesday, but the band’s management informed fair officials Monday that the group was canceling its current tour.
All ZZ Top tickets purchased online will be refunded.
The tickets can still be used for State Fair admission any day of the fair, which continues through Sunday.
ZZ Top was scheduled to perform at the 2014 South Carolina State Fair, but canceled that performance.
The reason the rock group canceled in 2014 was Dusty Hill, one of the members, injured his hip after he “took a misstep on his tour bus” and will not be able to perform, according to a press release.
ZZ Top was one of six musical acts slated to perform in the Pepsi Grandstand this year.
This year’s remaining concerts include Chris Young at 7 p.m. (today) Oct. 16, TobyMac at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 and Sabrina Carpenter at 5 p.m. Oct. 22. Chris Young tickets are $30. Sabrina Carpenter and TobyMac tickets are $15. All Grandstand tickets include fair admission. They can be purchased at www.scstatefair.org or at the Pepsi Grandstand Box office 90 minutes prior to each concert, if available.
“Our Pepsi Grandstand shows have remained one of the hallmarks of our fair, and we encourage our patrons to come out and enjoy our remaining shows,” State Fair manager Gary Goodman said in a news release.
ZZ Top was formed in 1969 in Houston by vocalist and guitarist Billy Gibbons and reached its current incarnation a year later with bassist and vocalist Dusty Hill and drummer Frank Beard.
The bad’s first album was released in 1971 by London Records and was named “ZZ Top’s First Album.” Since then the band has reportedly sold more than 25 million albums, the most popular being 1983 “Eliminator.” ZZ Top is best known for songs like “La Grange,” “Sharp Dressed Man,” “Cheap Sunglasses” and “Tush” (as well as Hill and Gibbons’ long beards).
Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards inducted the band into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.
ZZ Top last played in Columbia Feb. 21 at The Township. Gibbons was in town last November for the Rockin’ 4 Relief Concert at the Columbia Historic Speedway in Cayce.
The S.C. State Fair is located at Rosewood Drive and George Rogers Boulevard across from Williams-Brice Stadium.
