'Southern Charm' reality TV star Thomas Ravenel investigated after rape accusation, SC police say

One of the stars of the reality TV program "Southern Charm" is being investigated after a rape allegation, according to the Charleston Police Department.
Thomas Ravenel, formerly South Carolina's State Treasurer before becoming a reality TV star on Bravo, was accused of raping a North Carolina woman in 2015, the police reported.
On Tuesday, the Charleston Police Department released a heavily-redacted incident report on their sex offense/forcible rape investigation.
The woman says the incident occurred at a Charlotte Street residence in Charleston. That location is reported as Ravenel's house, according to abcnews4.com.
According to the incident report, the woman went to the police department May 7 and told investigators she was sexually assaulted at the residence "around the second week of January 2015."
In a text message, the 55-year-old Ravenel said the allegation is "absolutely false," live5news.com reported.
This is not the first sexual assault accusation leveled against Ravenel.
In 2015, a woman accused Ravenel of sexually assaulting her mother, the New York Post reported.
Just last week, People magazine reported that the company that produces "Southern Charm" is looking into those allegations.
“Haymaker, the production company for Southern Charm, and Bravo take allegations like these very seriously,” Bravo said in a May 4 statement. “Haymaker is conducting an investigation, and once all the information is gathered and carefully reviewed, appropriate action will be taken.”
Ravenel resigned as state treasurer in 2007 after being indicted on federal cocaine distribution charges, and was sentenced to 10 months in prison, according to abc4news.com.
Comments