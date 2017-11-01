There’s a new ‘Jersey Shore’ coming and one cast member is from South Carolina

MTV’s “Shore” franchise is heading south for the winter. “Floribama Shore” is the network’s latest edition, set in the Florida Panhandle along the beach that extends to Alabama, and one of the cast members is from Westminster, South Carolina.
Codi Butts, 25, joined the cast from Westminster, South Carolina. Most of his photos are “consistent of bros, beer and baseball,” lambasted US Magazine.
The rest of the cast is as follows: Aimee Hall, 24, from Perdido, Alabama; Candace Rice, 24, from Memphis; Kirk Medas, 25, from Atlanta; Jeremiah Buoni, 22, from Amelia Island, Florida and Gus Smyrnios, 22, from Tallahassee, Florida. Kortni Gilson, 21, and Nilsa Prowant, 23, are both Panama City Beach locals.
“This coming of age story captures the very real thrill and angst of being young and trying to figure out the future with a group of people you’ll come to call family,” says MTV. “Each [cast member] is armed with incredible life experiences and standing at a crossroads, whether it’s ending a relationship, tasting independence for the first time, or trying to escape the past.”
It was reported by Panama City Beach’s News Channel 7 that a 100-person film crew was seen as far back as May of this year, following the eight-member cast throughout Bay County for four months. They were seen filming at local attractions like Zoo World and Race City, along with popular local restaurants. The story went on to say the show featured more than 135 businesses in the area.
The show is set to premiere on MTV at 10 p.m. on November 27, but the network is bringing the cast to the SEC on Saturday, November 11 for the University of Florida vs. University of South Carolina game in Columbia, GA. There, cast members – including Butts – will host “the ultimate Floribama Shore” tailgate before the game. There will be a photo booth, charging stations, games, refreshments, prizes and a chance to hang with the cast.
But the real question: Will you be watching the show?
