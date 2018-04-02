This man vandalized a cross outside a Columbia church, police say

A Swansea man is accused of vandalizing a cross outside a Columbia church.
Ernest Rodney Thompson, 47, is charged with malicious injury to personal property, according to jail and court records. He remains in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
The vandalism happened Wednesday night at Main Street United Methodist Church, which sits on the 1800 block of Main Street about two blocks from Elmwood Avenue.
A wooden cross outside the church was damaged, and the purple drape that was hanging on the cross was missing, according to a Columbia Police Department incident report.
Never miss a local story.
The report does not indicate how Thompson was identified as the suspect. A Columbia police spokeswoman could not comment Monday, which was a city holiday.
The cross is valued at $50 and the drape at $20, according to the report. Because the total amount of damage is less than $1,000, Thompson faces a misdemeanor charge, which carries a fine of up to $1,000 or 30 days in prison, or both.
Comments