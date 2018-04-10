Utilities kill solar bill, despite House support

Under pressure from the state's major utilities, the SC House killed a solar bill Tuesday that was intended to protect thousands of jobs and save customers money on monthly power bills.
The bill, opposed by Duke Energy and SCE&G, died after utility boosters raised a technical point that required the House to approve the legislation by a two-thirds majority. The House voted for the bill, 61-44, but that wasn't enough for approval.
After Tuesday's vote, Sandifer said he was glad the House killed the legislation.
"I thought it was a good vote,'' he said. "It is better for the state.''
In a showdown last Thursday between the solar industry and the state’s heavily criticized utilities, legislators sided with sun power advocates by agreeing to eliminate a cap on the industry’s growth in South Carolina.
The 64-33 House vote last week was hailed as a significant victory for the solar industry and a blow to South Carolina utilities that, until last year, rarely lost battles in the Legislature.
SCE&G’s failed nuclear project in Fairfield County, however, has enraged lawmakers and customers upset about high electric bills. SCE&G customers are paying about $27 per month in higher charges for the nuclear plant that will not be built. Many say the utilities have lost credibility and solar should be considered.
The Cayce-headquartered utility and junior partner Santee Cooper, a state-owned power company, walked away from the project July 31 after spending $9 billion and nearly a decade of effort.
Last week’s vote by the House would eliminate a cap on solar growth that sun-power backers say is stifling the alternative energy industry. The bill approved by the House last week would wipe out a 2 percent cap on solar expansion. If the cap is reached, customers would lose protections that help them save money on energy bills, industry officials say.
The legislation had been expected to gain a routine final approval Tuesday, but questions surfaced about whether last week’s vote was proper. Solar bill opponents were expected to argue that the bill needs a two-third vote from House, instead of a simple majority, because it contains a provision that exempts rooftop solar arrays from taxes.
Comments