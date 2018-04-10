Latest News

April 10, 2018 4:46 PM

Utilities kill solar bill, despite House support

By Sammy Fretwell

sfretwell@thestate.com

COLUMBIA

Under pressure from the state's major utilities, the SC House killed a solar bill Tuesday that was intended to protect thousands of jobs and save customers money on monthly power bills.

The bill, opposed by Duke Energy and SCE&G, died after utility boosters raised a technical point that required the House to approve the legislation by a two-thirds majority. The House voted for the bill, 61-44, but that wasn't enough for approval.

Tuesday’s vote represents an about face for the House, which approved the bill on a key vote last week.
The vote means the state is likely to reach a cap on solar expansion this year, unless Senators amend the state budget to include a solar power provision. If the law isn't changed, it could limit people from being able to afford solar panels and cost the state 3,000 solar jobs, supporters said.
Legislators who supported the bill said South Carolina’s power companies flexed their muscle over the weekend. Power companies say the bill could cost them money.
“They are showing the people of South Carolina they run this state,” Rep. Peter McCoy, R-Charleston, said.
Others said the House was making a mistake in not approving a bill they said would help customers.
“I’m embarrassed. This is not what we are supposed to be,” Rep. Katie Arrington, R-Dorchester, said.

Utilities had no immediate comment, but they have spoken against the measure, saying solar power is costing them -- and non solar customers -- money. They complain that non solar customers are subsidizing solar customers who are cutting power bills with rooftop panels.

The bill, however, included a provision that would have prohibited the power companies from charging non solar customers for lost revenues that resulted from those who use solar to cut their power bills.

Rep. Bill Sandifer, a veteran legislator from Oconee County, has long been allied with utilities and led efforts to overturn last week's vote.. Since 2005, he has received $69,000 in campaign contributions from electric utilities and their employees, The State reported last year.

After Tuesday's vote, Sandifer said he was glad the House killed the legislation.

"I thought it was a good vote,'' he said. "It is better for the state.''


With the bill dead in the House, chances of similar legislation passing this year are unlikely. But state Sen. Darrell Jackson, D-Richland, said he'll try to revive the House plan with an amendment to the state budget.

The Senate is working on the budget this week. He said he'll speak with Democratic Rep. James Smith, the House bill's chief sponsor, about options in the Senate.

"We are on the budget,'' Jackson said. "Now is a great time to do it. We'll see if we can't get moving on that right now.''

In a showdown last Thursday between the solar industry and the state’s heavily criticized utilities, legislators sided with sun power advocates by agreeing to eliminate a cap on the industry’s growth in South Carolina.

The 64-33 House vote last week was hailed as a significant victory for the solar industry and a blow to South Carolina utilities that, until last year, rarely lost battles in the Legislature.

SCE&G’s failed nuclear project in Fairfield County, however, has enraged lawmakers and customers upset about high electric bills. SCE&G customers are paying about $27 per month in higher charges for the nuclear plant that will not be built. Many say the utilities have lost credibility and solar should be considered.

The Cayce-headquartered utility and junior partner Santee Cooper, a state-owned power company, walked away from the project July 31 after spending $9 billion and nearly a decade of effort.

Last week’s vote by the House would eliminate a cap on solar growth that sun-power backers say is stifling the alternative energy industry. The bill approved by the House last week would wipe out a 2 percent cap on solar expansion. If the cap is reached, customers would lose protections that help them save money on energy bills, industry officials say.

The legislation had been expected to gain a routine final approval Tuesday, but questions surfaced about whether last week’s vote was proper. Solar bill opponents were expected to argue that the bill needs a two-third vote from House, instead of a simple majority, because it contains a provision that exempts rooftop solar arrays from taxes.

