McMaster names DHEC board chair

A former aide to Gov. Carroll Campbell and executive with the Boeing corporation has been chosen as the new board chairman for the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, one of the state's largest agencies.
Mark Elam, a former chief of staff and legal counsel to Campbell, will replace Allen Amsler as board chairman, according Gov. Henry McMaster's office. McMaster nominated Elam to head the eight-member agency governing board. Amsler resigned in February.
""I am confident that Mr. Elam will provide the leadership at the Department of Health and Environmental Control that South Carolinians deserve – striking the necessary balance between protecting our state’s invaluable natural resources and allowing South Carolina businesses to grow and thrive without being subjected to burdensome overregulation, all while promoting and protecting public health in our great state," McMaster said in a news release Wednesday.
Elam, a University of South Carolina graduate, recently served as an executive with Boeing South Carolina, with responsibilities for community and state and local government outreach, according to McMaster's office. He also is a former executive with the Honeywell corporation.
Elam's appointment comes amid substantial changes looming at the agency. The department is currently looking for an executive director, as well as a water bureau chief. The board has been searching for the director. McMaster recently appointed two new board members to replace appointments made by former Gov. Nikki Haley.
DHEC, with about 3,500 employees, touches virtually every South Carolina resident in some way. The agency oversees hospital expansions, issues birth certificates, considers pollution permits for industries and tests water and air for contamination.
