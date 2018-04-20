Eighth-inning homers lift Clemson baseball past Wake Forest

Clemson scored twice in the eighth inning to rally past Wake Forest for a 7-5 victory in the opener of their ACC baseball series Friday night in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Logan Davidson and Chris Williams hit solo homers in the eighth to provide the winning margin for the Tigers, who trailed 5-2 after two innings.
Kyle Wilkie had three of Clemson's 11 hits, while Davidson and Seth Beer had two each.
Jacob Hennessy started on the mound for the Tigers and lasted two innings, surrendering five runs. Ryan Miller (3-1) pitched the final 3.2 innings, blanking the Demon Deacons on one hit while striking out four.
Game 2 of the series is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m.
