Lexington County continues to be among the state's leaders in growth.
Lexington County continues to be among the state's leaders in growth.
Lexington County continues to be among the state's leaders in growth.

Latest News

Lexington ranks second in state for most paycheck friendly county

By Janet Jones Kendall

jjkendall@thestate.com

April 25, 2018 11:07 AM

Lexington County is South Carolina's second most paycheck friendly county, according to a report from New York-based SmartAsset, a financial technology company.

SmartAsset determined paycheck friendliness by looking at taxes, purchasing power, unemployment and income growth. Lexington County ranked second in part because it had the second-highest purchasing power and the third-lowest unemployment rate, according to A.J. Smith, vice president of financial education for SmartAsset.

Richland County ranked tenth. Charleston County ranked first on the list.

Overall, South Carolina had a slightly larger semi-monthly paycheck — $1,693 — compared to the national average at $1,670.

For more information and to see an interactive map of South Carolina counties, click here.

  Comments  