Lexington ranks second in state for most paycheck friendly county

Lexington County is South Carolina's second most paycheck friendly county, according to a report from New York-based SmartAsset, a financial technology company.
SmartAsset determined paycheck friendliness by looking at taxes, purchasing power, unemployment and income growth. Lexington County ranked second in part because it had the second-highest purchasing power and the third-lowest unemployment rate, according to A.J. Smith, vice president of financial education for SmartAsset.
Richland County ranked tenth. Charleston County ranked first on the list.
Overall, South Carolina had a slightly larger semi-monthly paycheck — $1,693 — compared to the national average at $1,670.
For more information and to see an interactive map of South Carolina counties, click here.
Comments