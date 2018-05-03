Mormon faith helps USC Sumter's youngest student thrive in spite of autism

Toby and Stephanie Hayes had an announcement to make.
They held a family meeting six years ago with their five children, four boys and one girl, to break the news. Stephanie was going to have a baby.
"I know," said Aiyana, the oldest daughter. Aiyana, they learned, had been praying for a baby sister for two years and God told her the night before, Stephanie recalls.
Stephanie and Toby were dumbfounded. They don't think Aiyana overheard their conversation the night before and it wasn't like Aiyana to make up a story or lie about overhearing. As dedicated members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — the formal name for Mormonism —Toby and Stephanie regarded Aiyana's prediction as a "spiritual breakthrough."
Religion has always been a major part of the Hayes family life, but for Aiyana, 16 — who has Asperger's, a form of high-functioning autism — it has helped her make sense of the world and thrive as the youngest student at the University of South Carolina Sumter in spite of her struggles.
"Her faith can move mountains," Stephanie said. "Not many people get religion like she does."
While loud and crowded environments tend to overwhelm many children with autism, Aiyana handles those pretty well. What she struggles with is the anxiety, and that's where she turns to her faith. Her room is adorned with quotes from the Book of Mormon, the Bible, Christian posters and leaflets and praises. It's all to "create a spiritual and calming vibe," Aiyana said.
Aiyana, who is years younger than her peers at USC Sumter, also finds a community of her peers at church. That's where she gets to see her friends on Sundays and Wednesdays. One of the older church members has experience working with children with autism and has helped Toby and Stephanie learn how to interact with Aiyana.
Aiyana, who also has Turner syndrome — she's missing part of an X chromosome so she's shorter, can't have children and is at increased risk for obesity and cancer — sees her conditions as a part of a greater plan.
"I feel like only God could have designed that," she said of her autism and Turner syndrome.
"She has a different outlook on life," Toby said. "You've never met anyone like her before."
