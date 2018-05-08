Democrat James Smith's picked a running mate in the governor's race, sources say

State Rep. James Smith, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for S.C. governor, is expected to name fellow state Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell as his running mate when he campaigns in Lancaster Friday, according to multiple sources with knowledge of Smith's plans.

Powers Norrell, a 44-year-old Lancaster Democrat, has served alongside Smith in the S.C. House since 2013.





The Furman University and University of South Carolina Law School graduate declined to comment Tuesday. But Smith's upcoming announcement is among the worst-kept secrets in Columbia this week, sources said.

The announcement could give Smith's campaign a boost in his Democratic gubernatorial June 12 primary race against Florence attorney Marguerite Willis — and her running mate state Sen. John Scott, D-Richland — and Charleston businessman Phil Noble.

Noble has not yet announced a running mate. But, Charleston newspaper Post and Courier reported Tuesday Noble will reportedly pick Gloria Bromell Tinubu, who lost a bid for Congress in 2012 and 2014 to Republican Rep. Tom Rice.

Asked for confirmation, Noble told The State Tuesday, "Stay tuned."

The 2018 election is the first time candidates for S.C. governor will run on a joint ticket, choosing their pick for lieutenant governor.

Picking a running mate can balance a ticket — similar to how presidential candidates hand-pick their running mates — adding diversity in gender, geography and experience.

Powers Norrell represents rural Lancaster, opposite to Smith's Richland district. She also was the first in her family to graduate from college, paying tuition herself by working at the local textile mill.

Powers Norrell's State House colleagues sung her praises Tuesday, pointing to her upbringing and experience.

"She has proven herself to be someone who has a lot of respect up here (at the State House)," said state Sen. Thomas McElveen, D-Sumter, who added he has not yet officially endorsed a Democratic candidate for governor. "She is a pragmatist. She's a bridge builder and someone who has proven that she can get things done."

Of Willis' pick, McElveen said they have a great relationship, adding Scott's "heart is always in the right place for the people of South Carolina."

"I have the utmost respect for her, and she would bring a lot to his (Smith's) ticket," said state Rep. Beth Bernstein, D-Richland. "They share a common goal of improving the. lives of South Carolinians. She's intelligent. She's a woman and she works really hard. She's the first person in her family to go to college and is the child of mill workers. She can relate with the working-class citizens of South Carolina."