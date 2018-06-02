More testing is being done after autopsy of Lexington woman

The Lexington County Coroner has released findings concerning a woman who was found dead in the woods.
Coroner Margaret Fisher of Lexington says no "obvious" signs of foul play are indicated in the death of Kyrstin Blackburn, a 20 year old Lexington woman. Her body was located in a wooded area near the 7100 block of Platt Springs Road on June 1 after a search by police, friends, and family.
The autopsy report are only preliminary according to the coroner. Further toxicology tests are being done.
"The cause of Ms. Blackburn’s death is pending further studies," the coroner's statement says.
Lexington County Sheriff department was waiting to see if her death was natural or from a criminal act. No arrest have been made in connection with Blackburn's death.
