Shooting at the Obama gas station. Here's what we know

Columbia Police Department is looking into a shooting incident at a well-known landmark on Farrow Road.
Officers are trying to ascertain what happened after they were called to an incident at the Obama gas station on the 3000 blocks of Farrow Road in which shots were fired. There's no indication of any injuries or deaths at this moment.
An officer on the scene said they're unsure if it's a robbery or something else, but they know the dispute started over money. The dispute was between a male clerk working at the station and a male customer. A number of officers and investigators are at the well known gas station trying to sort the incident out.
The Obama gas station on Farrow Road was formerly the Hot Spot convenient store, also a noted landmark near the Colonial Heights neighborhood of Columbia's north central side. It was the second business named after the former president. opened by co-owner Josh Saleh and partners. Opened in 2011, the original Obama gas station is on North Main Street in North Columbia.
Five months ago one of the co-owners of the Obama gas station on North Main was arrested for tax evasion.
Comments