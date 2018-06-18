Here's how much local, Lowcountry school district employees are making

Scroll to search the database.
Helpful Hints
This database contains the names, positions and salaries of local public school district employees, as furnished by the agencies in response to SC Freedom of Information Act requests.
Note that some employees may receive a higher amount beyond the salary listed because of contributions from private foundations, promotional contracts and other sources. Certain other employees might also have other compensation in addition to the base pay.
Generally, salaries of employees earning less than $50,000 a year are available in $4,000 ranges directly from the agency of interest.
Private schools are not required to publically release information on employee salaries.
Why do we publish this data?
A majority of agencies, and other entities contained in this database pay employees through state or local appropriations. Some might not receive tax money and operate by generating their own revenue. They are included here because they were established to serve the public interest, were started with public money, and their payrolls are part of the public record.
Search tips: To search by name, type in all or part of a name. (Example: "presley" or "pres" or "elvis.") You can also limit your search by agency. Results are returned by last name.
Note that results are returned in increments of 1,000 records, but all records matching your search terms will be available. To reduce the number of results pages, keep your search parameters specific (for example, limit results to certain agencies or, for large agencies, to both agency and salary ranges).
How old is the data and where does it come from?
The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette obtained the data through South Carolina Freedom of Information Act requests. Data was received from various agencies.
