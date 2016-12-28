How 2016 in South Carolina stacks up, by the numbers

Here, some of the most interesting numbers that made headlines in 2016.
NEWS AND BUSINESS
$200 million Estimated cost to build new USC medical school on 16 acres of Columbia’s Bull Street property.
$9.3 million Money collected by lobbyists at the S.C. State House in 2016.
$1.5 billion Latest estimate on fixing “Malfunction Junction.”
$42.2 million Revenue that penny sales tax produced for Lexington County schools in year ending June 30.
$1 million Revenue expected in first year of West Columbia’s meal tax.
$40 million Estimated cost of riverfront development in West Columbia.
$2.8 million Price tag for repairing the Riverwalk in Cayce and West Columbia.
730 Acreage of neighborhoods annexed into West Columbia.
$150,000 Settlement awarded to former Chapin town clerk Adrienne Thompson, who challenged her dismissal.
$71,750 Cost of Lexington County survey of residents to measure quality of services.
900 Seats in new Lexington town amphitheater.
$400 Fine that Irmo Town Councilman Barry Walker paid for improper display of political signs during 2015 Okra Strut.
16 Trees razed after growing into power lines around Lexington County administration building.
$2.13 Increase in property taxes on $100,000 home in Lexington County.
3.25 percent Pay raise S.C. government workers received this year, the largest in a decade.
40 Record years in office for retiring 11th Circuit Solicitor Donnie Myers of Lexington.
826 Exhibits, motions, charges and orders that have been filed in the Dylann Roof hate crimes case from July 2015 to Dec. 19.
2 Local councilmen guilty of failing to file federal income taxes for multiple years: Kelvin Washington of Richland County Council and Brian Newman, whose Columbia City Council term expired soon before the charges were brought.
1 Remaining board member of the troubled Richland County Recreation Commission, after four resigned and two were fired by S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley.
$151,800 James Brown III’s annual salary before he retired as director of the Richland County Recreation Commission amid a storm of lawsuits, investigations and accusations of corruption, sexual harassment, nepotism and other inappropriate conduct.
1 S.C. lawmaker indicted in special prosecutor David Pascoe’s public corruption investigation.
3 Legal number of dogs Columbia residents can have. City Council in December raised the number from 2.
5,000 New residents added to downtown Columbia through student apartments/housing in 2015 and 2016, according to Colliers International.
820,000 People who call Columbia home in 2016, according to Colliers International.
866,000 People who are expected to call Columbia home by 2021, according to Colliers International.
ELECTIONS
1,155,389 S.C. ballots cast for Donald Trump in the Nov. 8 election.
855,373 S.C. ballots cast for Democrat Hillary Clinton in the Nov. 8 election.
54.94 Percentage of S.C. voters who picked Republican Donald Trump for president.
71 Percentage chance of a Hillary Clinton victory on Nov. 8, according to prognosticator FiveThirtyEight on Election Day.
8 New S.C. senators elected in November.
18 New S.C. House members elected in November.
$100,000 Amount candidate Larry Wedekind chipped in personally in losing bid to become chief prosecutor in 11th Circuit, based in Lexington County.
5 New members of the 11-person Richland County Council after the November election.
$62,751 Cost of the special election and runoff election to fill the District 10 Richland County Council seat, after Kelvin Washington was removed by Gov. Nikki Haley for failing to file income taxes.
ENVIRONMENT, NATURAL DISASTERS
235 Nichols homes that were “severely damaged” or completely destroyed by flooding after Hurricane Matthew hit in October. The town had just 261 homes.
481 SC roads and bridges closed during Hurricane Matthew.
44 Hours I-26 East was reversed in the westbound direction for evacuations during Hurricane Matthew.
25 Dams that broke during Hurricane Matthew in eastern South Carolina.
58 Percentage of sand dunes on South Carolina beaches that were washed over by the ocean when Hurricane Matthew hit in October.
$30 million Amount approved by lawmakers for beach renourishment along the S.C. coast.
$157 million What South Carolina will receive from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for recovery after the historic October 2015 floods.
600 Estimated mobile homes the state expects to give to the poorest survivors of the October 2015 floods.
65 Buyouts of flood-damaged homes proposed in Lexington County.
$96 million Projected cost to repair city properties damaged by the October 2015 flood.
$72 million Projected cost of fixing flood damage to the Columbia Canal back to its pre-2015 flood status. But that number might grow depending on improvements that won’t be known until engineers complete an evaluation that began late in 2016.
$40 million Grants approved by lawmakers to S.C. farmers who lost crops and profits due to 2015’s flooding.
47 Black bears killed during the state’s annual bear hunting season in the mountains in 2016.
66 Estimated percentage of utilities that draw water from the ground that do not treat the water to safeguard it from lead in the Columbia area.
RECREATION/ENTERTAINMENT
250,000 Gallons of saltwater in the Sea Lion Landing exhibit at Riverbanks Zoo, which opened in June.
400 Years of fashion history on display at Columbia Museum of Art’s latest exhibition, “Cut! Costume and Cinema.”
142 Pokemon available to catch on Pokemon GO, the mobile gaming app that sent Columbia -- and the nation -- into a gotta-catch-em-all frenzy in July.
35 Days in which Pokemon Go disappeared from the S.C. State House.
86 Writers who participated in the Deckle Edge Literary Festival’s first year. The event replaced the S.C. Book Festival.
11 Combined Grammy wins for Bob Dylan (10) and Stevie Nicks (1). Both played in Columbia on the same weekend this year.
Nearly 44,000 People who attended St. Pat’s in Five Points.
35,000+ Estimated people who rang in 2016 at Columbia’s Famously Hot New Year celebration.
SPORTS
2 SEC teams that ever went 19-0 against league competition in a single season, after South Carolina’s women’s basketball team did it in 2015-16.
25 Wins for South Carolina’s men’s basketball team in 2015-16, tying a school record.
30 Combined wins to start the 2015-16 season by USC’s men’s and women’s basketball teams, an SEC record.
14,364 Average fans per USC women’s home basketball games in 2015-16, the best tally in the country.
16,001 Days since USC’s men’s team won an NCAA tournament game, after it was denied a chance in March 2016 despite a 24-8 record.
0 Losses for Dutch Fork football team this year in winning school’s second state title.
16 Team state championships won by area teams since January.
28 Sacks by Ridge View’s Damani Staley this year.
700 Victories Irmo boys basketball Coach Tim Whipple and River Bluff boys soccer Coach Phil Savitz each passed this season. Savitz’s 700th victory was in the Class 4A championship game.
873 Total yards gained by Fairfield Central against Camden this year.
2 Trips to College Football Playoff for Clemson and trips to the Heisman ceremony for quarterback Deshaun Watson in the past two years.
15 Clemson players named All-ACC in football, including nine first-team selections.
28 Clemson won back-to-back ACC football titles for the first time in 28 years.
20 SEC wins for South Carolina baseball on its way to winning the SEC East title.
4 Consecutive wins by South Carolina baseball in the Columbia Regional after losing its postseason opener. The Gamecocks outscored their opponents 47-10 in the four games to advance to the Super Regionals.
1,030 Regular-season passing yards for USC quarterback Jake Bentley.
$995,000 What USC will spend on a 15- to 18-foot-tall Gamecock sculpture outside Williams-Brice Stadium.
$85,000 What USC will spend on a bronze, life-sized statue of Cocky on campus.
CONTRIBUTING: Lou Bezjak, David Cloninger, Matthew Connolly, Cassie Cope, Sarah Ellis, Tim Flach, Sammy Fretwell, Janet Jones Kendall, Josh Kendall, Clif LeBlanc, Bristow Marchant, John Monk, Erin Shaw, Avery Wilks
