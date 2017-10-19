You’ll be able to curl up with a hot cup of tea and the closest kitty at Catitude Cat Cafe
You’ll be able to curl up with a hot cup of tea and the closest kitty at Catitude Cat Cafe Stock Photo

Here, kitty-kitty! Cat cafe to open in West Columbia

By Susan Ardis

sardis@thestate.com

October 19, 2017 2:53 PM

In cat news today, West Columbia will finally be the proud host of a brand new cat cafe.

In just a couple of weeks, Maria Garcia Riopedre and Jaime Andres Ortega, in partnership with Pets Inc., will be opening Catitude Cat Cafe at 118 State Street in West Columbia.

The idea, Ortega says, is to give folks a chance to relax and interact with all types of cats — from kittens to older fat cats — and to possibly find the felines their forever homes.

The couple are in the process of finalizing their plans but will be serving pre-prepared pastry items, beer, wine and coffee downstairs with the cats housed upstairs.

“The cats will all be 100% adoptable,” says Riopedre, “with 100% of the fees going back to Pets Inc.”

Sounds like a purr-fect way to spend an afternoon!

