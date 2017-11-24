Living

South Carolinians - and McDonald’s - react to Black Friday 2017

By Compiled by Susan Ardis

sardis@thestate.com

November 24, 2017 12:20 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Not everyone was awake Black Friday morning and this tweet from McDonald’s proves it:

It seems that whoever is in charge of the burger giant’s social media scheduled slept in. Not to worry, the company followed up with a great save saying “When you tweet before your first cup of McCafe... Nothing comes before coffee.”

McDonald’s fans and followers were bemused, responding with “Smart move” or suggesting that the company may have done the original tweet on purpose.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Elsewhere in the Twitterverse, local folks were posting their Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday triumphs...

and their observances....

and, finally, this...

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'I'm here because I'm insane': Shopping in Harbison on Thanksgiving Day

    Stores in Columbiana Centre and surrounding Harbison area in Columbia opened on Thursday. Shoppers stood in line to take advantage of deals before Black Friday.

'I'm here because I'm insane': Shopping in Harbison on Thanksgiving Day

'I'm here because I'm insane': Shopping in Harbison on Thanksgiving Day 1:22

'I'm here because I'm insane': Shopping in Harbison on Thanksgiving Day
6 holiday foods you love but can kill your pet 0:39

6 holiday foods you love but can kill your pet
First Look at Catitude Cat Cafe in West Columbia 1:16

First Look at Catitude Cat Cafe in West Columbia

View More Video