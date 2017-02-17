Food Network filming at Columbia favorite restaurants; bystanders welcome

“Ginormous Food,” the Food Network’s series dedicated to finding the biggest and tastiest food in America, is headed to Columbia to have brunch(es).
Host Josh Denny will be chowing down at Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli, 2617 Devine Street, on March 4; Henry’s Restaurant & Bar, 2865 Devine Street, on March 5; and Bourbon at 1214 Main Street, on March 6.
The descriptions of the selected brunch dishes are enough to either set your mouth watering or send you back to bed:
At Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli, Denny will try to slay the CinnaMonster, a twelve-pound cinnamon roll cake baked fresh by owners Jody and Richard Kreush. Let’s hope that there’s enough black coffee to help Denny slay the beast. As added incentive to the public, the first 100 customers at Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli on March 4 will receive a free large cinnamon roll.
Henry’s Hungry Bennett is a cheesy hashbrown casserole covered with chicken fried steak, two slices of applewood smoked bacon, two spicy ‘n’ sweet sausage patties, two eggs over easy, American cheese, and topped with homemade sausage gravy.
Bourbon’s Biscuit of Champions features an oversized, fresh house-made buttermilk biscuit, andouille sausage, crispy chicken breast, bourbon smoked bacon and andouille sausage gravy.
Folks are encouraged to come out and cheer Denny and crew during filming at the different locations. “Ginormous Food” airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on Food Network (TWC channels 40 and 162).
Comments