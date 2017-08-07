Food Network lists favorite must-eat SC foods

We in South Carolina love to talk food. So when Food Network puts out a list of must-eat foods in the Palmetto State, we take notice.
Food Network’s list is extensive; so we’ve selected 12 favorites to highlight, along with some of the observations on the web site. Find Food Network’s complete list here.
1. Barbecue: “It’s a religion.”
2. She-crab soup: Food Network says one of the best places for it is on Folly Beach.
3. Boiled peanuts: “Charleston-native food and travel writers Matt and Ted Lee are the masters of boiled peanuts.”
4. Oysters: “Roasting oysters or slurping ‘em on the half shell are South Carolina rites.”
5. Biscuits: Food Network notes, “There are few more-iconic foods in South Carolina than buttery, scratch-made biscuits.”
6. Deviled eggs: “It’s no mystery that deviled eggs are typically shelled, halved and filled with a mixture made from the yolks, mayonnaise and mustard. That mix is a canvas for creative chefs.”
7. Fried seafood: Who doesn’t love a good old-fashioned fish fry?
8. Sweet tea: There’s even a Sweet Tea Trail here in South Carolina.
9. Peaches: It notes Ridge Spring’s Titan Farms is the largest peach grower on the East Coast.
10. Pecans: Enjoy them in Southern classics like pecan pie.
11. Grits: Geechie Boy Mill in Edisto Island is singled out for stone-milling its “heirloom corn on a 1945 restored antique gristmill.”
12. Meat ‘n three: “The concept of meat ‘n three is so popular in the South that it could be its own food group.”
