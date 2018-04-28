These Midlands restaurants had the lowest health inspection ratings this month

For some people, spotting a low number posted near the door of a restaurant can be enough to turn them away.
The State took a look at the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control's inspection reports for food establishments across the midlands. These restaurants received some of the lowest ratings in April.
- Goodfellas, Highway 378 in Lexington
Goodfellas, a grill and bar, had the lowest health inspection rating in for the month of April, scoring a C at 73 percent. The restaurant was inspected on April 5.
Employees were spotted touching raw chicken and then handling clean plates and bread without washing their hands in between, according to the report. Inspectors found spoiled yogurt and fish in the cooler. The ice bin had "black grime accumulation." Coolers holding raw meat weren't kept at the correct temperature. There were flies in the kitchen.
After about a week, Goodfellas scored a 100 percent during a follow up, according to an inspection report.
In past inspections, Goodfellas earned mostly A's.
- Persis, Bush River Road in Columbia
Persis Indian Grill, which serves Indian cuisine, scored a 79 percent on their April 18 health inspection.
Overall, inspectors found that food being stored and served weren't kept at the correct temperatures, according to the report. Additionally, the buffet wasn't covered to keep out customer contamination.
During a follow-up inspection about a week later, Persis scored an 81 percent. According to the report, employees touched food with their bare hands and saw used silverware stored with the clean cutlery.
In the past, Persis earned two previous C's.
- Greek Boys, Sumter Street in Columbia
During an April 3 inspection, greek food restaurant Greek Boys scored an 80 percent on their health inspection.
Walls and floors were dusty and greasy throughout the kitchen, according to the inspection report. An employee was spotted making salad with his bare hands. Many foods weren't kept or stored at the correct temperature, and food debris were spread across kitchen surfaces.
In a follow up a few days later, the restaurant scored a 99 percent, with the only violation being a damaged floor.
Greek Boys scored A's in all of their other inspections.
- El Jimador, Scarborough Drive in Lexington
El Jimador, a Tex-Mex establishment, scored an 83 percent during an April 4 inspection.
Inspectors found a "grime accumulation" on the ice machine, according to the report. Raw shrimp was sitting out and not kept at the right temperature. Salsa and cut lettuce were stored in detergent buckets.
During a follow up a few days later, El Jimador walked away with a perfect 100 percent score.
In the past, the restaurant has scored one C, but otherwise maintains all A's.
- El Jimador, Sunset Boulevard in Lexington
Fairing much like it's other location, El Jimador on Sunset Boulevard scored 84 percent on an inspection April 18.
Employees handling raw meat grabbed plates going to customers, according to reports. Menu items were mislabeled, including claiming tilapia ceviche was shrimp or flounder. Unlabeled degreaser and bleach sprays were stored next to each other.
The report for a follow up visit has not yet been posted.
In the past, the restaurant normally scores an A, but scored a C earlier this year.
