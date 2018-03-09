Rock legends announce Columbia date; here’s what you need to know to see them

Two of the most iconic names in classic rock are coming to Colonial Life Arena this summer.
The Steve Miller Band is touring with guitar legend Peter Frampton and will make a stop in Columbia on July 18.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 16, through Ticketmaster, the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena, and by phone at 1-800-745-3000.
Peter Frampton started his career in 1968 with the English group Humble Pie. He began his solo career in 1971 and, after releasing four solo albums, hit it big with the concert album “Frampton Comes Alive!” in 1976. His hits include “Baby, I Love Your Way,” “Show Me the Way,” and “Do You Feel Like We Do,” a song lasting 10 minutes and 30 seconds.
Miller is best known for hits like “The Joker,” “Take the Money and Run,” “Livin’ in the USA,” and “Fly Like an Eagle.”
Last year, Miller released “Ultimate Hits,” a personally curated edition of the band’s greatest hits, including previously unreleased rarities, and live tracks from studio recording sessions and from the stage. “Ultimate Hits” is available on CD, digitally, and on vinyl.
