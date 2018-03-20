How much could you pay to see Beyonce in Columbia?

As you may have heard, Beyonce and Jay-Z are making a stop in Columbia on their On the Run II tour this summer.
The mega-couple will perform at Williams-Brice Stadium on Aug. 21, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, March 26. Lucky folks — TIDAL subscribers, BeyHive, CITI Cardmembers, Live Nation and those seeking VIP packages — do get a shot at early ticket sales beginning Wednesday, March 21.
We don't know prices for Columbia as of yet, but we took a quick look at other tour stops so that we can give you an idea of what to expect as far as ticket pricing goes.
First, let's set the scene at Williams-Brice:
If Williams-Brice follows the set-up of other stadium shows on the tour then...
1: The stage will be set up in the North End Zone. There will be no seating behind the stage or in the first sections on either side of the stage.
2. There will be two long runways extending from the stage with seating alongside and two VIP Riser Experience areas (with unobstructed views of the stage) at the end of each runway.
3. There will be two areas of premium general admission tickets (think dance floor) at the end of the runways, in front of the VIPs.
Now to the ticket prices. All ticket prices are what is listed as first-purchase, not resale, prices at Ticketmaster.com and do NOT include taxes or fees.
At FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio (Cleveland Browns), tickets for the July 25 show range from $49.50 (in the middle of the last row at the top of the stadium, facing the stage) to the VIP Riser Experience Package at $1,846/person.
The VIP package gets you one premium ticket on raised seating on the field with an unobstructed view, dedicated bar with complimentary beer, wine and cocktails (2 drink tickets included), a VIP parking space (per order), exclusive access to the pre-show VIP lounge (with hors d'oeuvres, a DJ, interactive games, video experience and more), red carpet opportunity in front of the VIP backdrop, concierge team, and limited edition gift items.
A seat in Cleveland along the runway will cost you either $795 for Platinum seating along the first eight rows, $1,246 per person if you upgrade to a VIP package, or $320 per person if you want to sit on the stadium floor but don't need the VIP treatment.
Want a VIP general admission ticket? Including one standing ticket in the Premium GA section at the end of the runways, limited edition gift item, laminate, dedicated VIP check-in location, concierge team and red carpet opportunity in front of the VIP backdrop, those are $771 each.
Chicago's Soldier Field concert on Aug. 10 has pretty much the same pricing, with slightly larger on-field seating areas for non-VIPs. Still, one adult ticket on row 22 in section 436, up in the last section of the stadium and slightly left of the stage, will cost someone $79.50 plus fees.
