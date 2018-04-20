Riverbanks Zoo wants your help naming baby giraffe

So what do you call a baby giraffe? Here's your opportunity to decide as Riverbanks Zoo is holding an online auction for rights to name the new baby girl.
The female calf was born at 1:18 p.m. April 2 weighing 93 pounds and measuring 5'7" tall.
The winning bidder at riverbanks.org will receive a behind-the-scenes tour for 4 with Riverbanks' giraffes. Bidders must be at least 21 years of age and bids must be in increments of no less than $100.
The auction is live now and ends at 6 p.m. on April 29.
By the way, the giraffe's mother is named Ginger.
