A baby giraffe was born at the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden April 4, 2018. Riverbanks Zoo and Garden Ashlen Renner

Riverbanks Zoo wants your help naming baby giraffe

By Susan Ardis

April 20, 2018 12:25 PM

Columbia, SC

So what do you call a baby giraffe? Here's your opportunity to decide as Riverbanks Zoo is holding an online auction for rights to name the new baby girl.

The female calf was born at 1:18 p.m. April 2 weighing 93 pounds and measuring 5'7" tall.

The winning bidder at riverbanks.org will receive a behind-the-scenes tour for 4 with Riverbanks' giraffes. Bidders must be at least 21 years of age and bids must be in increments of no less than $100.

The auction is live now and ends at 6 p.m. on April 29.

By the way, the giraffe's mother is named Ginger.

