Community calendar, from May 7

Monday, May 7
Meet Jewelry Designer Charles Krypell at Sylvan’s Jewelers: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Sylvan's Jewelers, 1500 Main St. A sculptor before becoming a jewelry designer, Charles Krypell sculpts his jewels with a palette of precious metals and luscious colored gemstones. Free. www.sylvans.com; 803-779-2250.
Beginning Throwing Mondays: 6-8 p.m. at Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. This beginner course will take the students through six weeks of learning about throwing pottery. $90 registration fee. www.columbiasc.net.
Tuesday, May 8
Evening Master Class “Find Your Inner Star”: 4-6 p.m. at Columbia Children’s Theatre, 3400 Forest Drive. During this two-day intensive, students ages 12-18 will receive training that focuses on understanding the need to use one’s voice as a singer, emotional expression as an actor, and how movement training incorporates all three. $125. www.columbiachildrenstheatre.com/innerstar.
Kershaw County Master Gardeners Plant Sale: 8 a.m. to noon at Clemson Extension Homemakers Building, 634 W. Dekalb St., Camden. Plants from trees to herbs and much in between, grown by Kershaw County Master Gardeners available for sale. Free. 803-432-9071.
Wednesday, May 9
Evening Master Class “Find Your Inner Star”: 4-6 p.m. at Columbia Children’s Theatre, 3400 Forest Drive. During this two-day intensive, students ages 12-18 will receive training that focuses on understanding the need to use one’s voice as a singer, emotional expression as an actor, and how movement training incorporates all three. $125. www.columbiachildrenstheatre.com/innerstar.
Bridal Extravaganza sponsored by Lugoff-Elgin Marching Band: 2-5 p.m. at 833 South Broad, 833 S. Broad St., Camden. Featuring vendors of Kershaw County and surrounding communities in the wedding industry. Sample offerings from caterers and become educated on the many aspects of planning your special day. $8 in advance; $10 at the door. lebandclub.org.
Creating Doll Houses, Two Day Workshop: 6-8 p.m. at Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. You will be building the house, as well as furniture to furnish it, using recycled materials. Fee includes instruction, supplies, materials and operating costs. $40. www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation.
Spring Health Fair: 9 a.m. to noon at Seven Oaks Park, 200 Leisure Lane. Join us for the 14th annual Spring Health Fair! This event features vendors that provide important health educational material to enhance the quality of life for seniors. Free. www.icrc.net.
Thursday, May 10
SC Fellows Part II Artists' Reception: 7-9 p.m. at 701 Center for Contemporary Art, 701 Whaley St., second floor. Please join us for an artists' reception curated by Eleanor Heartney. SC Fellows Part II is a retrospective exhibition of the S.C. Arts Commission visual arts and craft fellowship recipients. $5 suggested donation. www.701cca.org.
Historic USC Horseshoe Walking Tour: Noon to 1 p.m. at South Caroliniana Library, 910 Sumter St. The Great Biscuit Rebellion. The 1902 Carolina Clemson Riot. The Gamecock 505. These stories and more are part of the USC Historic Horseshoe Tour. Free. 803-777-5158.
Tokyo Joe: 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 W. Main St., Lexington. Join us for Lexington Live featuring the Tokyo Joe. This event will feature great music, food and drinks, and entertainment for kids. Free. http://icehouseamphitheater.com/events/.
Life Drawing, Four Session Workshop: 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. The goal of this short course is to improve or establish skills in basic line drawing and learn techniques that will enhance any artist's practice. You'll learn to draw still life, the human form and hands using pencil and charcoal. $80. www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation.
Friday, May 11
"Hairspray" at Town Theatre: 8 p.m. at Town Theatre, 1012 Sumter St. The 1950s are out, and change is in the air! "Hairspray," winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical, is a family-friendly musical, piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance and deliriously tuneful songs. $15-25. towntheatre.com, 803-799-2510.
Extend Into Summer 2018: 3:30-5 p.m. at Hammond School, 854 Galway Lane. Bounce castle and water slide with an obstacle course, balloon animals, cotton candy, popcorn and more. Free. 803-726-6413.
Bach Around the Clock: Noon to midnight at St. Martin's-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church, 5220 Clemson Ave. Bach Around the Clock is a 12-hour series of concerts celebrating the life of Johann Sebastian Bach. $15 in advance; $20 at the door. 803-777-5369.
Saturday, May 12
Kingsmen Breakfast: 8-10 a.m. at Christian Life Church, 2700 Bush River Road. Come for a great breakfast, meet new friends and hear Jack Barsky share his heart. Men of all ages are invited. Suggested donation is $3-5 per meal. 803-238-7795.
South Carolina Railroad Museum Steam Locomotive Rides: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at South Carolina Railroad Museum, 110 Industrial Park Road, Winnsboro. The Gramling Locomotive Works No. 85 will take passengers on a 7-mile excursion through the Fairfield County countryside on the tracks of the Rockton, Rion and Western Railroad. $15-20. www.scrm.org.
Hampton-Preston Reopening: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hampton-Preston Mansion & Gardens, 1615 Blanding St. Join us for the reopening of the Hampton-Preston Mansion & Gardens, with updated interpretation, new exhibits, hands-on interactive elements, and expanded and enhanced public gardens. $3-5 for Historic Columbia members, $5-8 for nonmembers. www.historiccolumbia.org.
Lexington Wine Walk: 6-10 p.m. at Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 W. Main St., Lexington. Local musical sensation The Going Commando Band will perform. Proceeds from the Lexington Wine Walk will go to the Lexington Beautification Foundation. Ticket price includes a commemorative wine glass, wine tastings and hors d'oeuvres. $30 in advance, $40 at the gate. www.lexingtonwinewalk.com.
Festival of Tables and Luncheon: 11 a.m. at Wesley Hall at Lexington United Methodist Church, 309 E. Main St., Lexington. Lexington United Methodist Women present a Festival of Tables. $15 for adults, $5 for children 5 or younger. 803-920-4999.
Spring Nature Walk: 10-11:30 a.m. at Sesquicentennial State Park, 9564 Two Notch Road. Join us at Sesquicentennial State Park as we explore Sesqui's sandhills and learn about this unique and delicate Carolina ecosystem. Pre-registration is required, call 803-788-2706 or email sjensen@scprt.com. $7 for adults, $5 for seniors and children. southcarolinaparks.com/sesqui.
The Melvin Derby - Mother Daughter Tea: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Melvin Park, 370 Eptings Camp Road, Chapin. Grandmothers, mothers, and daughters will be able to enjoy a girls' day at the Melvin Park races. Reservations must be made in advance. This event will be held outdoors. $45 per couple, $20 per additional ticket. www.icrc.net.
Fly 4 Lupus: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Caughman Road Park, 2800 Trotter Road, Hopkins. Fly 4 Lupus is a community event to help raise Lupus Awareness. Purple or butterfly kites are encouraged, but all kites are welcome. Free. www.fly4lupus.eventbrite.com.
Sunday, May 13
Pack the Porch Wine & Music Series: 2-6 p.m. at Enoree River Vineyards & Winery, 1650 Dusty Road, Newberry. Third biannual Pack the Porch Series with live music by Henry Brooks & Bluegrass Remedy and wine by Enoree River Winery. Free. www.enoreeriverwinery.com.
For Mothers and Watoto: A Mother’s Day Dinner and African-Inspired Performance: 3 p.m. at The Lourie Center, 1650 Park Circle. Join us for an elegant buffet dinner, followed by an African-American-inspired dance performance, drumming, a cappella singing, fashion show and Gye Nyame youth dance ensemble performance. $30 per person, advance purchase only. louriecentersc.com.
Recurring Events
Donations for Warm Hearts of Africa Trip: Through May 21. The USC School of Journalism and Mass Communications will be traveling to Malawi, Africa to create content for a nonprofit and to provide basic medical care and caring for orphans in a crisis nursery. They are asking for monetary donations and Beanie Babies. Donations can be dropped off or mailed to 800 Sumter St., Columbia, SC 29201.
"Hairspray" at Town Theatre: Select evenings through May 26 at Town Theatre, 1012 Sumter St. The 1950s are out, and change is in the air! "Hairspray," winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical, is a family-friendly musical, piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance and deliriously tuneful songs. $15-25. towntheatre.com, 803-799-2510.
Adventures in Learning Spring Program: April 4-May 30, hourly sessions from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. on Wednesdays at Trenhold Road UMC, 3401 Trenholm Road. A broad range of educational programs is being offered weekly. Classes are intended for adults 55 and older and are taught by highly regarded and respected experts. $30.
