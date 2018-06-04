Baby gorilla born at Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden announced that a western lowland gorilla was born Monday morning.

The infant was born to 12-year-old mom Kazi and 22-year-old dad Cenzoo at 8:10 a.m.

John Davis, director of animal care and welfare at Riverbanks, said the infant "began nursing shortly after delivery and appears to be bonding well with mom. The first 72 hours postpartum is the most critical. Animal care staff will continue to closely monitor Kazi and her infant and the entire family troop."

Kazi and Cenzoo, along with two other female gorillas, came to Riverbanks in August 2015 to form the zoo's family troop. The zoo's Gorilla Base Camp will be closed to guests while the family troop bonds over the newborn.

The zoo recently welcomed the birth of lion cubs — the first time in nearly a decade — and a baby giraffe.