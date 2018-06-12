Tired of potholes? Domino's Pizza helps pay for road repair. How to nominate Columbia

The Domino's Pizza chain wants to do what some municipalities across the US cannot seem to accomplish — pave potholes and repair rough roads for their customers.
The Ann Arbor, MI, based chain has launched the Paving for Pizza campaign where people can nominate their hometown to be considered for grants to be used for local road repair. The tongue-in-cheek approach to promote the ease of carryout service from Domino's follows the company's announcement earlier this year that it would provide free insurance for carryout pizzas, remaking pies for free should anything happen to them.
Domino's has already worked with communities in Burbank, CA; Bartonville, TX; Milford, DE; and Athens, GA, and documents the work done on the Paving for Pizza web site.
The process seems rather simple: Go to pavingforpizza.com and nominate your city (downtown Columbia's zip code is 29201). There's even a video to watch that shows the effect of hitting potholes has on delivery or takeout pizza.
In an article for Nation's Restaurant News, Jenny Fouracre, Domino's director of public relations, said that while the company will not disclose how much it was spending on the grants, “We really want to focus on the spirit of the program — better roads for everyone!”
