SC pastor who prayed at RNC reads at Trump family church service

Pastor Mark Burns of Easley has played a prominent role in President-elect Donald Trump's road to the White House. Burns has been a a member of Trump's evangelical council, which Burns said will stay in place after the Inauguration.
"I'm at the service of the President and will continue to be here."
Friday morning Burns had another opportunity to provide pastoral support to the 45th President as he prayed Psalm 23 at a private church service for the Trump, Vice President-elect Mike Pence and their families ahead of the inauguration ceremony.
The service was an intimate affair for the elected officials, incoming cabinet members and some members of congress.
Burns, a televangelist, made headlines last year when he addressed the Republican National Convention.
His message to Trump ahead of the start of his presidency was to "continue to stay humble and listen to the voice of God and listen to the people."
"Keep God in your decisions," Burns said.
