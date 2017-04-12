Reflecting on Scripture: Rev. Carly Wicklund

1:28 Reflecting on Scripture: Father Matthew Gray Pause

6:37 Chad Holbrook recaps blowout loss to UNC

3:01 Retired Cincinnati Bengals coach Sam Wyche talks about his heart transplant

1:46 Some charges dropped for Jermaine Davis

11:47 SC Rep. Joseph Neal argues for removing the Confederate battle flag from State House grounds

1:03 How Rep. Jim Merrill got wrapped up in the S.C. Corruption Probe

1:01 South Carolina RB Caleb Kinlaw likes being back home in South Carolina

1:36 Nathan's restaurant

2:38 Dawn Staley, Roy Williams throw out first pitch prior to USC-UNC baseball