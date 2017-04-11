Reflecting on Scripture: Father Matthew Gray

Sunday, millions of Christians around the world marked Palm Sunday, the beginning of a week-long observance of the Easter holiday.
At the same time Christians will be observing Holy Week, the Jewish observance of Passover begins at sunset Monday.
To mark these observances, The State asked Columbia-area faith leaders to share their favorite passages of Scripture to reflect on this holy time.
Watch for videos to post daily at www.thestate.com/religion, running through April 16.
Today’s selection is with Father Matthew Gray of Columbia’s St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Previously posted at thestate.com/religion: Dr. Wendell Estep of First Baptist Church of Columbia; Rabbi Jonathan Case of Beth Shalom Synagogue.
