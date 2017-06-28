Former NewSpring Church pastor Perry Noble to preach again in SC

For the first time in more than a year since his ouster from NewSpring Church, Perry Noble will be preaching in Anderson.
His service tonight, wrapping up a month of revivals at Powerhouse Christian Church in Anderson, will include Noble's perspective on struggles, said the Rev. Lenny Gaines, founder of the church.
"My sympathy is toward individuals who have dealt with issues," Gaines said. "I call them speed bumps in life. I felt called to reach out to a brother in Christ as a brother in Christ."
Gaines said Noble's public struggles, he was ousted a year ago from the church he founded with alcohol being cited among other reasons, have given him insight.
"He has a renewed spirit and is excited about teaching Jesus' message," Gaines said. "This is someone who, people said 'failed in God' but has come out with an even bolder message of encouragement."
The two have a lot in common and have become friends over the past few weeks, Gaines said.
"He's not just a guest preacher," Gaines said.
Noble founded one of the nation's largest churches in an Anderson apartment in the late 1990s. Gaines too has seen his church grow, from three people in a room in 2003 to a building that can house 350 people.
He expects the building to fill up for the 7 p.m. service.
"Come early," Gaines said.
The service is tonight at Powerhouse Church in Anderson, 140 Anderson Avenue.
Noble has preached at several other churches since he was fired July 1, 2016. Congregation members were told the well-kept secret on July 10.
He delivered a sermon Sunday at Elevation Church in North Carolina.
NewSpring is the largest church in South Carolina and has a weekly attendance of more than 30,000 at campuses in 15 cities in the state. Powerhouse Church meets at 140 Anderson Avenue.
