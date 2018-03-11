Elizabeth Blackmon, Stephen Boggan Jr. marry

On Saturday, March 10, Elizabeth Pressley Blackmon and Stephen Wayne Boggan Jr., both of Atlanta, were united in marriage at First Presbyterian Church in Columbia. The Rev. David Henry Lauten officiated the 6 o’clock ceremony, assisted by the Rev. Robert Edmond Boggan Jr., grandfather of the groom. A reception followed at 701 Whaley.
The bride is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Benjamin Boinest Blackmon Jr. of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hoyt Jackson Dudley of Orangeburg and the late Mrs. Jeanne Martin Williamson of Norway and Dr. Benjamin Boinest Blackmon of Columbia. She is a graduate of Hammond School and Clemson University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in marketing. She is employed with Dentons US LLP in Atlanta.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Wayne Boggan of Atlanta. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. John Hugh Holcombe of Myrtle Beach and the Rev. and Mrs. Robert Edmond Boggan Jr. of Gainesville, Georgia. He is a graduate of Dutch Fork High School and Clemson University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in management. He is employed with Georgia-Pacific in Atlanta.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Organist Thomas Russell, drummer Russell Davis and piper Christian Markle provided music.
Genevieve Choate Threet of Fort Mill served as matron of honor and soloist. Bridesmaids were Elizabeth Clark Bennett of Charlotte, North Carolina; Elizabeth Parker Best of Charleston; Virginia Anne Cebe of Greenville; Ashley Scala Cubbage of Hilton Head; Rossi Theodore Green, Whitney Rapoport Weingarten, and Kimberly Jean Zwerner, all of Atlanta; Harriette Caroline Peele of Columbia; and LaBruce Boggan Trammell of Houston.
Stephen Wayne Boggan served as his son’s best man. Groomsmen were Benjamin Martin Blackmon of James Island; Robert Lewis Blackmon II and Samuel Vernon Priddy IV, both of Columbia; William Allan Cubbage Jr. of Hilton Head; Spencer McAllister Green of Atlanta; Christopher Wayne Mishoe of Lake City; Cameron Stewart Riggins of Charlotte; Harrison Mark Trammell of Houston; and Richard Holliday Weston Jr. of Washington, D.C.
Miss Charlotte Nizhoni Smith of St. Matthews was the flower girl, and Master Harrison Boggan Trammell of Houston was the ring bearer. Guests were greeted by Addison Cai Smith and Catherine-Lu Hart Smith, both of St. Matthews.
After their honeymoon the couple will reside in Atlanta.
