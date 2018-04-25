Haley Sayer, Andrew Hardman marry

Haley Lauren Sayer and Andrew Jenkins Hardman, both of Johns Island, were united in marriage April 28 at Wingate Plantation on Johns Island. Pastor Pete Salvo officiated the 5 o'clock ceremony. A reception followed at the plantation.
The bride is the daughter of Charles H. Sayer Jr. and Cathy Sayer of Greenwood. She is the granddaughter of Irene J. Bass of Bethune and the late Ernest T. Bass and the late Charles H. and Martha M. Sayer of Abbeville. After earning a bachelor's degree from the College of Charleston, she is employed with Kiawah Real Estate.
The groom is the son of Doug Hardman of Johns Island and the late Carol Hardman. He is the grandson of the late Robert S. and Harriette S. Hardman and the late Benjamin R. Sr. and Eleanor M. Jenkins. A graduate of First Baptist School of Charleston, he is employed with Hardman Construction.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. The Bob Williams Duo of Charleston provided music on guitar and violin.
Maid of honor was Kennedy Spangler of Camden. Matron of honor was . Bridesmaids were Kathryn Rockey of Bryan, Ohio; Abbey Walker of Atlanta; Kelly Walker of Charlotte, North Carolina; Tiffany Walters of Columbia; Chelsea Burke of Lexington, Kentucky; Melissa Overholt of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Caroline Hardman of Goose Creek. Harper Rockey of Bryan was flower girl.
Best man was Braydon Pitcairn of Asheville, North Carolina. Groomsmen were Charlie Sayer and Lucas Sayer, both of Greenwood; Tommy Bussey, Elliot Hillock and Nic Meifort, all of Johns Island; A.J. Farone of Charleston; Colin Merrill of Folly Beach; and Michael Pitcairn of Gallatin Gateway, Montana. Ashton Kelly of Mount Pleasant was ring bearer. Honorary groomsmen were Willie Butt of Johns Island and Austin O'Donnel of Mount Pleasant.
After their honeymoon on Grand Cayman Island, the couple will reside on Johns Island.
