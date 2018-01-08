Pay raises for SC workers not included in Gov. Henry McMaster’s budget proposal

South Carolina’s 35,000 state workers are not paid enough, according to advocates and a study comparing their pay to others.
But that is unlikely to change if S.C. lawmakers adopt Gov. Henry McMaster’s 2018-’19 budget recommendations for the state’s fiscal year that starts July 1.
McMaster did not recommend pay raises for the state’s 35,000 workers in his executive budget, released Monday. It is the first budget proposal by the Richland Republican since taking office last year.
McMaster, elected the state’s lieutenant governor in 2014, became governor last January when then-Gov. Nikki Haley joined President Donald Trump’s administration as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
Never miss a local story.
McMaster’s recommendation now goes to the S.C. House, where lawmakers will pass their own version of the budget in March. The Senate will vote on their version soon after.
Both chambers will resolve their budget differences in May before a spending plan goes to McMaster.
South Carolina’s Constitution requires the General Assembly pass a balanced budget.
The legislative session starts Tuesday.
McMaster will deliver his first State of the State speech Jan. 17.
Maayan Schechter: 803-771-8657, @MaayanSchechter
Comments