Ivanka Trump merchandise still available at Columbiana Centre Belk

Belk says it will keep selling Ivanka Trump’s merchandise at its 22 flagship stores, including the one at Columbiana Centre, though the brand is no longer available on its website.
Days after Trump’s line disappeared from the websites of Belk and other retailers, the company issued a statement thanking customers who had expressed their views about the brand.
“We welcome and pay close attention to feedback from our customers. We continually review our assortment and the performance of the brands we carry. We make adjustments as part of our normal course of business operations,” the retailer said in a statement posted Wednesday.
“In this regard, we are no longer carrying Ivanka Trump branded merchandise on our website, but are continuing to offer the brand at our flagship stores.”
In South Carolina, Belk operates at least two flagship stores: at Columbiana Centre and at the Mount Pleasant Towne Centre near Charleston.
Comments