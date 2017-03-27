Business

March 27, 2017

The price tag for celebrating with the Gamecocks in Phoenix

By Jeff Wilkinson

jwilkinson@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

A national championship for the South Carolina men’s (or women’s for that matter) basketball team at University of Phoenix Stadium might be priceless but celebrating with the team in Phoenix won’t be cheap.

Not including food, drinks and ground transportation – all of which is up to you – The State newspaper calculated it will cost about three grand to party with the Gamecocks in Glendale.

Here’s a quick trip guide.

AIR FARE: $897 to $1,215

Flying from Columbia Metropolitan Airport to Phoenix with a last minutes ticket is daunting for the average fan.

The cheapest Friday-Tuesday flight we found on the Kayak website was $1,215. The 9 hour and 10 minute Delta flight had two stops in Atlanta and Minneapolis-St. Paul, and another 9 hour and 30 minute Delta flight had two stops in Atlanta and Dallas.

If you want to drive to Charlotte-Douglas International Airport we found several flights Monday morning in the 8- or 9-hour range for $960, but they were going fast. All of the flights had one stop.

Jet Blue had the cheapest, a 12:05 p.m. flight with one stop in Boston for $897. Flight time, 11 hours, 23 minutes. But it only had one ticket left.

The next bump was $1,056 with numerous flights on several airlines, all with one stop.

HOTEL: $150 to $400 and more

Kayak showed plenty of hotels in the greater Phoenix area. There are on-line deals out there, but two star hotels generally ran from $150 to $200 per night. Three stars ranged from about $250 to $400 per night. Four stars were $400 and up.

Not bad for an event weekend.

TICKETS: $350 to $5,000

You don’t want to spend all that money on airfare and hotels and watch Saturday’s game at the Glendale Applebees.

Gamecock Club members were snatching up $350 booklets of two tickets for Saturday’s semifinal and the championship game on Monday through the university’s allotment from the NCAA. But they were selling out fast.

On the secondary market, Stubhub on Monday was listing upper deck tickets for Saturday’s game for $375 and up, but remember this is a football stadium.

Main bowl tickets in the corners cost about $650 to $700. Prime seats in the middle of the main bowl were about $2,000. Seats in court side sections ran from $2,500 to more than $5,000. And that’s just for Saturday.

One tip: Two teams are going to go home after Saturday, so that should free up more tickets on the secondary market for the championship game. Or you could just try to purchase some from disappointed fans.

T-SHIRTS: 30 bucks

You gotta have a Gamecock Final Four T-shirt, right?

Warehouse Jewelry’s Garnet and Black Traditions is offering the same “Cut the Net” shirts and hats the team wore after they beat Florida Sunday. The price is $29.99.

That store and others like Addam’s University Bookstore also have several “Final Four” T-shirts and other gear.

CHAMPAGNE: $40

If the Gamecocks win it all, you’ve got to pop the cork on some bubbly, right?

Andre will likely be the dowse of choice for most Carolina students. But if you’re actually gonna drink the stuff, Green’s Warehouse Discount Beverages suggests a moderately priced Moet Burt at $40 a bottle.

