Check out former USC kicker Scott Hagler’s new job

Scott Hagler, a former kicker for the USC Gamecocks, is the new Midlands market president and senior vice president of Security Federal Bank. In his new role, Hagler will be responsible for business development and commercial loan production in the Midlands. He has 24 years of banking experience in the Midlands, where he has held positions in branch management, commercial lending and business development. Hagler earned a business management degree at the University of South Carolina in 1986, where he also lettered in football all four years. He is second, behind Elliott Fry, in the number of career extra point kicks made made by a Gamecock at 117 — he must just one in his career. He is involved with the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, where he holds leadership positions for the local unit. He also serves on the board of governors for Spring Valley Country Club. Hagler and his wife, Ashely Brant Hagler, have four children, Lindsay, Heath, Brant and Matthew. Security Federal Bank, established in 1922 in Aiken, has a total of 15 branches, including nine in in Aiken County, and four in the Midlands.
