LOU OATES
LOU OATES

Business

Lakefront homes in Lexington sell for more than $1 million

Posted by Susan Ardis

sardis@thestate.com

May 19, 2017 9:41 AM

Richland County

29016

1055 Heart Pine Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Duane G. Beyer and Kathleen A. Beyer $156,525

100 Cartgate Circle from Dianne Rushing to Amanda King Coco $274,500

29036

123 Indian Grass Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Roxana Camara Musa $320,000

764 Helmsman Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Mollie E. Bowen $154,254

324 Lanyard Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Alexandra Elizabeth Cataldo and Addy Olivia Schelble $166,857

373 Massey Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jeffrey K. Whitehead and Claudia Q. Whitehead $233,436

357 Foxport Drive from Timothy A. Gunter and Susan M. Gunter to Jacob M. McClary and Kelley McClary $208,000

648 Clover View Road from Lindsey R. Moulder to John Patrick Wessinger and Ann Wheless Wessinger $198,000

178 Lockleigh Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Alan A. Porter and Jeannie M. Porter $298,047

320 Lanyard Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Laura Beer Gandy $199,075

2037 Harvestwood Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Robert R. Guenther $360,000

29045

209 Sunday Silence Lane from Camp Properties, Inc. to Whitney L. Clark and Ebonee C. Clark $142,900

304 Avensong Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to James E. Womack, Jr. and Rhonda L. Womack $270,711

201 Westridge Road from Tracy Hellman and Susan Hellman to Shirley Fisher $121,000

29061

5225 Old Leesburg Road from Barbara C. McAllister and William E. McAllister to Douglas Allan Watts $110,000

218 Saskatoon Drive from Aaron Michael Ewing a/k/a Aaron Ewing to Pamela V. Mayes $136,000

29063

125 Twisted Hill Road from Paul F. Curnow and Jennifer L. Curnow to Cullen Wooten and Christie Nicole Collins $116,000

212 W. Ashford Way from Todd A. Schelling and Carrie M. Schelling to William G. Smith $248,500

182 Ascot Woods Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Andrew Kosal $469,900

9 Misty Glen Court from Nex Ventures Realty, Inc. to John R. Seppamaki and Rebecca L. Seppamaki $145,525

29075

1630 Wash Lever Road from Ventures Trust 2013-1- H-R to Mary J. Crawford and Grant Dollens $215,000

29201

1049 Key Road, Unit 20 from Phoenix Services, Inc. to Robert F. Dozier, Jr. and Beverly D. Dozier $235,000

1049 Key Road, Unit 6 from Gorden H. Timmons Exempt Family Trust to Matthew J. Jepson $182,500

2228 Rembert St. from HFFH, LLC to Kate L. Davis $257,000

29203

302 Heritage Hills Drive from Kevin C. Carter and Bonnie K. Carter to Dave L. Cockran and Deborah L. Kent-Cochran $258,000

226 Heritage Hills Drive from Oliver F. Delton and Carolyn A. Delton to Shawn Claire Williams $243,900

113 Sweet Grass Lane from Leslie D. Besselleu to Brittany Anderson $110,000

29204

2108 Ohara Court from Puera H. Gifford to Benjamin Simons and Theresa Hahn Simons $205,000

29205

1209 Fairview Drive from Jared A. Taunton and Charlotte M. Smith to Stephen F. Krzyston and Meredith Ann Krzyston $157,000

1708 Wheat St. from James Hilton Fisher to Ann M. Eisenberg $268,400

612 Graymont Avenue from Kyle Shields Black to Brooke W. Stanley $172,000

753 S. Beltline Boulevard from Brian J. Arnold to Chelsea Lyn Lynes $129,900

3504 Prentice Avenue from William B. Kaurie to Edward Harrison Creason $115,000

222 S. Walker St. from Michael B. Duck a/k/a Michael Duck to Monica Carroll Jones $286,000

2821 Superior St. from Jim Brodeur to Michael B. Adkins $119,000

3701 Wheat St. from Christopher H. Wisdom and Virginia Wisdom to Duane M. Burdick $349,900

3704 Monroe St. from Madison E. Bull and Douglas M. Bull to Andrew Michael Crook and Gerald Franklin Crook $205,000

29206

4610 Sylvan Drive from Kevin C. Baker to Jessica Lynn Graves and Steven Nicholas Graves $210,000

5727 Satchel Ford Road from Roselen Rivkin Testamentary Trust to Allen J. Rivkin $175,000

123 Arcadia Springs Circle from Maria G. Marquez-Hunt and Marina Corina Marquez to Chelsea J. Clark $185,000

29209

105 Rook Branch Lane from Christopher J. Huyck and Briana M. Pickens n/k/a Briana Huyck to Jayachandra Kalahasty $256,000

6965 Shelley Road from Whitney Wolfman to Andrew E. Butler and Stephanie M. Butler $208,500

811 Forest Park Road from Jo Ann Lavender a/k/a Jo Ann Richardson to John Walter Hambrick and Walter Thomas Hambrick $117,000

29210

111 Normandy Road from Pamela C. Foster to Josephine Bachman $120,000

29212

312 Lake Front Drive from Charles K. Finley a/k/a C. Keith Finley to William J.M. Prentiss $175,500

113 Shadowpine Road from Diane L. Stephens and David Michaels to Mark A. McKinney and Lisa R. McKinney $164,000

29223

113 Millhouse Court from Judy S. Pearce to Toumoelupe T. Pakileata and Nicole L. Pakileata $135,000

6 Briarberry Road from Galen M. Grant to Dorothy Morant and Silas Morant $319,000

3527 Percival Road and 4920 Alpine Road from Larry M. Spivey and Joan S. Spivey to Spivey Properties, LLC $575,000

110 Tavern Fare from Holly Schnider f/k/a Holly Turner to Eleanor R. Below $107,000

517 Green Springs Drive from Linda M. Temple n/k/a Linda Cagle to Melville C. Irvin and Trecia Testermark $107,000

201 S. Springs Road from Shane David Skiles to Max William Babcock $278,000

17 Green Springs Circle from Andreas K. Enz to Tara D. Elam $115,000

329 Valley Springs Road from Shirley K. Rawls to Lori A. Sessano and Joseph G. Jolley $292,000

29229

370 Gracemount Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jeffery Chavis and Rosalind Chavis $195,900

513 Logan Road from Melinda Nuchia Brannan and Micah Brannan to NEI Global Relocation Company $160,000

513 Logan Road from NEI Global Relocation Company to Suzanne R. Miles and John J. Miles $160,000

209 Sailing Club Drive from Fatima Ansari and Shoukath Ansari to Nicole R. Jennings and David G. Jennings $484,900

1016 Wotan Road from Franklin T. Linker, Sr. and Sylvia L. Linker to Jason W. Farley and Pauline J. Farley $183,000

347 Chelmsford Way from Andrew Barron Fitzgerald and Denise M. Fitzgerald to Andres A. Santiago and Lareitha Santiago $270,000

Lexington County

29033

2296 Windsor Drive from William Daniel Drake and Jessica Lee Castine to Brittany S. Johnson $121,000

104 Cherry Lane from David A. Mann to Jennifer Denise Pender $189,900

29036

122 Azur Avenue from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Brandon S. Christensen and Janine Christensen $277,617

161 Palm St. from Darlene G. Amelse and Emily A. Cooley to LeRon W. Moore and Shawn T. Moore $182,500

109 Quiet Cove Drive from Thomas Hrica and Kimberly Hrica to Michael Verrilli $261,400

219 Woolbright Lane from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Andrew M. McGauley and Katherine Elizabeth McGauley $217,500

357 Bent Oak Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Paul Large Rhodes and Nancy Maguire Rhodes $292,590

308 Tanners Mill Court from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Joshua G. Vahle and Julia E. Vahle $221,990

396 Eagle Pointe Drive from Ming Horng and Hsiao Fng Horng a/k/a Hsiao Fang Huang to Robert G. Baker and Heather M. Baker $155,000

29054

124 Marina Cove from Elizabeth N. Thames to Richard A. Snowdon, II and Sharon E. Snowdon $150,000

29063

229 Valley Vine Court from LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Terry R. Candee and Ann L. Candee $129,900

640 Hamlin Way from Thomas E. Muncy to Anthony C. Sargeant $145,000

29070

940 Wildwood Circle from W. M. Gentry, Jr. to George Ronnie Grubbs $125,000

232 Little Creek Drive from John J. Casserly and Janis M. Casserly to The Mull Family Revocable Trust $335,000

29072

166 Hope Springs Road from Lawrence R. Orr and Farrah H. Orr to Harold Andrew Hall and Leah Warzon Hall $397,000

105 Middlebrook Drive from Carl Ewan to Michael Cornwell and Gislene Wong $191,000

137 White Rock Lane from Lee Franklin Kennamer to Christopher D. Barhorst and Jennifer B. Barhorst $197,000

471 Farming Creek Way from Lisa A. Alberghini to John Hook and Ashley Hook $174,900

139 Steeplechase Road from James W. Ingram, Jr. to Pete B. Webster $269,900

221 Cinnamon Hills Lane from Galloway Family Homes, LLC to Cindy M. Vance $139,000

213 Otter Passage Road from Lifestone Residential, LLC to William B. Fortino and Mollie A. Fortino $469,400

235 Grey Oaks Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Curtis D. Jackson and Tannette Jackson $240,725

336 Grey Oaks Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Kimberly Kennamer and Lee Kennamer $255,107

168 Breezes Drive, Unit 38D from Thomas E. Brock, Sr. a/k/a Thomas E. Brock and Walter L. Lown, III to Michael Garrett McGuire and Megan M. Garrett $224,000

231 Cascade Court from Maksimilian M. Zurakhov to Prinkal P. Percy and Kruti S. Christian $153,000

139 Maritime Trail from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Jorge D. Pacifico $248,500

240 Charter Oak Road from Mary Jane Wood to 4D Engineering, LLC $137,500

423 Saddlebrooke Road from Donald L. Graham and Lorie L. Graham to William Thomas Keefer and Mandy Catherine Keefer $215,000

129 Oak Pointe Drive from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Mary Ann Vaughan $121,500

404 Buckthorne Drive from Vanis E. Johnson, Jr. and Amanda P. Johnson to Grzegorz Malinowski $204,000

157 Sandlapper Way, Unit 8A from Scott M. Laws and Shelia L. Laws to Hewel Don Singleton and Tracy Singleton $213,500

204 Golden Fluke Drive from NVR, Inc. to Kristopher V. Le and Heather Le $382,300

450 River Club Road from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Christopher P. Rowley and Christina P. Rowley $186,000

330 Clubside Drive from Kurt C. Denner and Mary R. Denner to Patrick L. Sheldon and Shelby E. Sheldon $366,000

512 Ariel Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Larry W. Thomas, Sr. and Janice C. Thomas $205,000

303 Mossback Trail from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to George R. Heid and Kelly A. Heid $276,220

148 Glenellen Road from Nigel Bruce Holland, Jr. and Samantha Ann Holland to Brian M. Eckstrom and Alyssa B. Olson $184,500

601 Stoneridge Drive from Terris Thomas and Rodney Thomas to David K. Fouty and Margaret D. Fouty $238,000

136 Majestic Court from William D. Alexander, Jr. and Isela Y. Alexander to Justin Korey Lyles and Ashley Lyles $379,000

256 Rising Star Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Jonathan A. Key and Carrie T. Key $330,000

269 Greenview Court from Randa L. Carroll and Kelsey Lauren Kish to James Richard Olsen and Judy L. Olsen $187,000

109 Scotland Drive from Kevin Knowles and Diana R. Knowles to Jon G. Bridges and Elizabeth H. Bridges $459,900

104 Ashworth Drive from James A. Harie and Helen A. Harie to Lawrence Rhett Orr and Farrah Harpe Orr $525,000

516 Harbor Heights Drive from Tyeler D. Dean and Kristen W. Dean to Justin D. Britt, Jennifer H. Britt, Earl D. Britt and Teresa Britt $1,215,000

441 Sag Harbor Court from Ryan Hicks and Shannon M. Hicks to Joseph Casey and Carol E. Casey $255,500

301 Vanderbilt Road from Ricky A. Clamp and Leslie C. Clamp to Faith Blankenship and Noah Blankenship $246,000

209 Yorkswell Court from Chapman Family Trust to Steven Lauer and Neisha Lauer $262,500

301 Harbor Heights Drive, Unit 8D from Albert J. Morganelli, Jr. and Kathryn Morganelli to Thomas A. Blackburn $107,000

325 Waters Edge Court from Walter V. Arnold and Katherine A. Arnold to Bradley S. Aspey and Brittny A. Aspey $1,150,000

523 Fortino Way from NVR, Inc. to Alysha Battaglia $127,590

1441 Old Chapin Road, Unit 921 from Kevin Andrew O’Brien to Dana W. Mathews and John P. Faulent $205,000

113 Tolbert St. from Adam Wesley Bedenbaugh to Nicholas R. Peter $195,000

504 Tailwater Bend from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Sandra England Wendt and Randall James Wendt $427,650

406 Tailwater Bend from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Thomas E. Hanzlik and Kimberly T. Hanzlik $405,267

104 Shimano Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Calvina A. Glover $352,989

505 Garden Arbor Lane from Kaitlyn Noel Rosser n/k/a Kaitlyn Rosser Cabot to Joanne M. Kara $128,000

649 Dawsons Park Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to William A. Davidson $146,500

29073

215 Silverbell Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Joshua Gorczynski and Sarah M. Gorczynski $193,576

518 Bald Cypress Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Joseph Keith Wilder and Teresa George Wilder $232,000

624 Jumper Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Anthony J. Madden and Felician H. Madden $240,000

167 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Evelyn M. Haselden $136,887

168 Roost Court from Shannon Woodrow to Peyton S. Greene and Aline O. Greene $136,000

309 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Harald Fichtner and Leisa-Amy Wood-Fichtner $167,000

124 Savannah Hills Drive from Joseph P. Neary and Karen A. Neary to Ashley K. Cavanaugh $122,900

121 Saddle Horn Lane from Tina M. Weinhold n/k/a Tina M. Griffin to Victoria Lynne Mota and Octavo Mota $115,000

105 Chetham Circle from Jonathan A. Key to Matthew Ryan Brazzell $130,000

615 Kaymin Hill Court from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Benjamin Caleb Webster and Melissa Kayoko Webster $144,540

112 Castlefield Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Anthony J. Brown and Maria A. Brown $193,000

115 Stanley Court from LTD Properties, LLC to Eugene Williams $149,500

166 Greenbank Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Stephen F. Kovacs, II and Patricia Ellen Kovacs $255,694

333 Louisa Lane from Gary P. Hedrick to Lisa D. Williams $112,500

161 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Toby J. Washburn $140,737

133 Mossborough Drive from Scott O. Brazell to Justin B. Martin and Hannah L. Tvedten $192,000

511 Walking Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Richard Glover, Jr. and Shanolta D. Glover $171,000

29160

2389 Hwy. 178 from Jerrie P. Pearce to Martin Nyhart and Dawn Nyhart $305,000

200 W. First St. from Tracy H. Simons to Anthony Maszcazk and Melissa Maszcazk $227,500

122 Pineview Drive from Avon L. Wilkes and Carol A. Wilkes to Shawn V. Knight and Melissa A. Knight $209,900

29169

2231 Holland St. from Cynthia Diane Henderson to Century Management, LLC $175,000

2109 Pine Lake Drive from Thomas Anthony McDermott to James Higgins and Donna Kerlin $245,000

29170

251 Pinebluff Court from Crystal Renee Jeffcoat n/k/a Crystal Ladd to Lauren Marie Adams $132,000

127 Hunters Mill Drive from Melissa Maszczak to Rogelio Ball-Estrada $144,500

432 Emanuel Creek Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Angelica M. Romero $130,400

2809 Swannanoa Drive from Sheila K. Caughman and Wade T. Caughman to Oscar G. Haselden, Jr. and Elizaberth H. Haselden $199,500

151 Emmanuel Creek Drive from Keith A. Sprinkle and Della McLaurin Ahern Sprinkle to Kasey B. Stewart and Brian E. Brovan $136,900

29172

439 Ravenswood Road from Fortress Homes, LLC to Punam Tarpara $124,900

217 Autumn Knoll Drive from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Vivian Corley $114,000

29210

312 N. Stonehedge Drive from William T. White to Lee H. Moseley and Amy S. Moseley $179,000

111 Northman Drive from James Hook, Jr. and Mavis G. Hook to Shanna Hook $162,000

116 Southwell Road from Charlotte T. Camper to Tedd N. Williams and Linda R. Williams $191,000

29212

527 Rapids Road from Robert J. Stewart and Michelle Stewart f/k/a Michelle Ruppe to Lisa Ann Alberghini $131,900

124 Melville Road from Jason T. Martin to Aaron L. Wright $162,000

116 Larkspur Road from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to David Braxton and Sherri Braxton $193,000

207 Cutters Cove Court from Christine E. Brimm to Christopher A. McGinty and Angela K. McGinty $420,000

182 Stockmoor Road from Barbara R. Cooper to Christopher Ray Davidson $142,500

200 Thornhill Road from Daniel Cark Stocker, Jr. and Sandra L. Stocker to Joseph Piccirillo and Tonya Butler Piccirillo $158,000

342 Cove Court from Margaret DuPuis Fouty and David Keith Fouty to James D. Bouchard $135,500

816 Seton Road from Shelter Investments, LLC to Berry J. Haywood and Valerie L. Haywood $139,500

Kershaw County

29020

1713 Brook Drive from Jennifer P. Daniels to Joyce J. Mickle $126,000

2009 S. Brailsford Road from Peggy B. Hester to Jennifer P. Daniels $190,000

1935 Lakeshore Road from Bertie V. Melton to Elizabeth A. DeBruhl-Bechtel $125,000

7 Minuet Court from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Michael Tyler Wallace and Christina Rose Wallace $155,626

29032

129 Back Forty Road from Mark Justin Bass and Brandi G. Bass to Summer Shelton $140,000

1802 Henry Davis Road from C. Trent McLaughlin and Myra N. McLaughlin to Sharon Tartamella and Lawrence E. Canzone $140,000

2196 Porter Road from Barbara S. Smith, Glenn T. Smith and Gerald H. Smith to Theodore R. Campbell $135,000

29045

1406 Haigs Creek Drive from Edward Smith Marital Trust to Raba & Son’s Properties, LLC $120,000

86 Abbey Road from Joshua A. Brickey and Patricia P. Brickey to Teniah L. Reynolds $147,000

20 Kimpton Drive from Patricia A. Mann to Julia E. Young $132,500

26 Saughtree Lane W. from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Shaylyn R. Anderson $270,990

29078

300 Charm Hill Road from Mark Brazell to Marcus A. Carrillo $127,795

128 Caribou Trail from Iris J. Davis to Christopher Lee Alexander, Jr. and Lindsay Alexander $182,000

338 Charm Hill Road from Signal Homes, LLC to Shelley R. Collins $120,500

43 Edens Lane from Jon English to James F. Choice and Katrina M. Livingston $256,000

50 Leatherwood Drive from MH1 Investments, LLC to Tiffany Yelenic and George Yelenic $172,000

106 Charm Hill Road from Signal Homes, LLC to Jerry W. Benenhaley, Jr. $122,900

Top Property transfers

Richland County Top Five

3527 Percival Road and 4920 Alpine Road 29223 from Larry M. Spivey and Joan S. Spivey to Spivey Properties, LLC $575,000

209 Sailing Club Drive 29229 from Fatima Ansari and Shoukath Ansari to Nicole R. Jennings and David G. Jennings $484,900

182 Ascot Woods Circle 29063 from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Andrew Kosal $469,900

2037 Harvestwood Lane 29036 from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Robert R. Guenther $360,000

3701 Wheat St. 29205 from Christopher H. Wisdom and Virginia Wisdom to Duane M. Burdick $349,900

Lexington County Top Five

516 Harbor Heights Drive 29072 from Tyeler D. Dean and Kristen W. Dean to Justin D. Britt, Jennifer H. Britt, Earl D. Britt and Teresa Britt $1,215,000

325 Waters Edge Court 29072 from Walter V. Arnold and Katherine A. Arnold to Bradley S. Aspey and Brittny A. Aspey $1,150,000

104 Ashworth Drive 29072 from James A. Harie and Helen A. Harie to Lawrence Rhett Orr and Farrah Harpe Orr $525,000

213 Otter Passage Road 29072 from Lifestone Residential, LLC to William B. Fortino and Mollie A. Fortino $469,400

109 Scotland Drive 29072 from Kevin Knowles and Diana R. Knowles to Jon G. Bridges and Elizabeth H. Bridges $459,900

Kershaw County Top Five

26 Saughtree Lane W. 29045 from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Shaylyn R. Anderson $270,990

43 Edens Lane 29078 from Jon English to James F. Choice and Katrina M. Livingston $256,000

2009 S. Brailsford Road 29020 from Peggy B. Hester to Jennifer P. Daniels $190,000

128 Caribou Trail 29078 from Iris J. Davis to Christopher Lee Alexander, Jr. and Lindsay Alexander $182,000

50 Leatherwood Drive 29078 from MH1 Investments, LLC to Tiffany Yelenic and George Yelenic $172,000

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 1:33

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?
How Sakura does sushi 0:42

How Sakura does sushi
Town of Chapin feels the impact of nuke plant lay-offs 1:03

Town of Chapin feels the impact of nuke plant lay-offs

View More Video