Lakefront homes in Lexington sell for more than $1 million

Richland County
29016
1055 Heart Pine Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Duane G. Beyer and Kathleen A. Beyer $156,525
100 Cartgate Circle from Dianne Rushing to Amanda King Coco $274,500
29036
123 Indian Grass Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Roxana Camara Musa $320,000
764 Helmsman Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Mollie E. Bowen $154,254
324 Lanyard Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Alexandra Elizabeth Cataldo and Addy Olivia Schelble $166,857
373 Massey Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jeffrey K. Whitehead and Claudia Q. Whitehead $233,436
357 Foxport Drive from Timothy A. Gunter and Susan M. Gunter to Jacob M. McClary and Kelley McClary $208,000
648 Clover View Road from Lindsey R. Moulder to John Patrick Wessinger and Ann Wheless Wessinger $198,000
178 Lockleigh Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Alan A. Porter and Jeannie M. Porter $298,047
320 Lanyard Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Laura Beer Gandy $199,075
2037 Harvestwood Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Robert R. Guenther $360,000
29045
209 Sunday Silence Lane from Camp Properties, Inc. to Whitney L. Clark and Ebonee C. Clark $142,900
304 Avensong Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to James E. Womack, Jr. and Rhonda L. Womack $270,711
201 Westridge Road from Tracy Hellman and Susan Hellman to Shirley Fisher $121,000
29061
5225 Old Leesburg Road from Barbara C. McAllister and William E. McAllister to Douglas Allan Watts $110,000
218 Saskatoon Drive from Aaron Michael Ewing a/k/a Aaron Ewing to Pamela V. Mayes $136,000
29063
125 Twisted Hill Road from Paul F. Curnow and Jennifer L. Curnow to Cullen Wooten and Christie Nicole Collins $116,000
212 W. Ashford Way from Todd A. Schelling and Carrie M. Schelling to William G. Smith $248,500
182 Ascot Woods Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Andrew Kosal $469,900
9 Misty Glen Court from Nex Ventures Realty, Inc. to John R. Seppamaki and Rebecca L. Seppamaki $145,525
29075
1630 Wash Lever Road from Ventures Trust 2013-1- H-R to Mary J. Crawford and Grant Dollens $215,000
29201
1049 Key Road, Unit 20 from Phoenix Services, Inc. to Robert F. Dozier, Jr. and Beverly D. Dozier $235,000
1049 Key Road, Unit 6 from Gorden H. Timmons Exempt Family Trust to Matthew J. Jepson $182,500
2228 Rembert St. from HFFH, LLC to Kate L. Davis $257,000
29203
302 Heritage Hills Drive from Kevin C. Carter and Bonnie K. Carter to Dave L. Cockran and Deborah L. Kent-Cochran $258,000
226 Heritage Hills Drive from Oliver F. Delton and Carolyn A. Delton to Shawn Claire Williams $243,900
113 Sweet Grass Lane from Leslie D. Besselleu to Brittany Anderson $110,000
29204
2108 Ohara Court from Puera H. Gifford to Benjamin Simons and Theresa Hahn Simons $205,000
29205
1209 Fairview Drive from Jared A. Taunton and Charlotte M. Smith to Stephen F. Krzyston and Meredith Ann Krzyston $157,000
1708 Wheat St. from James Hilton Fisher to Ann M. Eisenberg $268,400
612 Graymont Avenue from Kyle Shields Black to Brooke W. Stanley $172,000
753 S. Beltline Boulevard from Brian J. Arnold to Chelsea Lyn Lynes $129,900
3504 Prentice Avenue from William B. Kaurie to Edward Harrison Creason $115,000
222 S. Walker St. from Michael B. Duck a/k/a Michael Duck to Monica Carroll Jones $286,000
2821 Superior St. from Jim Brodeur to Michael B. Adkins $119,000
3701 Wheat St. from Christopher H. Wisdom and Virginia Wisdom to Duane M. Burdick $349,900
3704 Monroe St. from Madison E. Bull and Douglas M. Bull to Andrew Michael Crook and Gerald Franklin Crook $205,000
29206
4610 Sylvan Drive from Kevin C. Baker to Jessica Lynn Graves and Steven Nicholas Graves $210,000
5727 Satchel Ford Road from Roselen Rivkin Testamentary Trust to Allen J. Rivkin $175,000
123 Arcadia Springs Circle from Maria G. Marquez-Hunt and Marina Corina Marquez to Chelsea J. Clark $185,000
29209
105 Rook Branch Lane from Christopher J. Huyck and Briana M. Pickens n/k/a Briana Huyck to Jayachandra Kalahasty $256,000
6965 Shelley Road from Whitney Wolfman to Andrew E. Butler and Stephanie M. Butler $208,500
811 Forest Park Road from Jo Ann Lavender a/k/a Jo Ann Richardson to John Walter Hambrick and Walter Thomas Hambrick $117,000
29210
111 Normandy Road from Pamela C. Foster to Josephine Bachman $120,000
29212
312 Lake Front Drive from Charles K. Finley a/k/a C. Keith Finley to William J.M. Prentiss $175,500
113 Shadowpine Road from Diane L. Stephens and David Michaels to Mark A. McKinney and Lisa R. McKinney $164,000
29223
113 Millhouse Court from Judy S. Pearce to Toumoelupe T. Pakileata and Nicole L. Pakileata $135,000
6 Briarberry Road from Galen M. Grant to Dorothy Morant and Silas Morant $319,000
3527 Percival Road and 4920 Alpine Road from Larry M. Spivey and Joan S. Spivey to Spivey Properties, LLC $575,000
110 Tavern Fare from Holly Schnider f/k/a Holly Turner to Eleanor R. Below $107,000
517 Green Springs Drive from Linda M. Temple n/k/a Linda Cagle to Melville C. Irvin and Trecia Testermark $107,000
201 S. Springs Road from Shane David Skiles to Max William Babcock $278,000
17 Green Springs Circle from Andreas K. Enz to Tara D. Elam $115,000
329 Valley Springs Road from Shirley K. Rawls to Lori A. Sessano and Joseph G. Jolley $292,000
29229
370 Gracemount Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jeffery Chavis and Rosalind Chavis $195,900
513 Logan Road from Melinda Nuchia Brannan and Micah Brannan to NEI Global Relocation Company $160,000
513 Logan Road from NEI Global Relocation Company to Suzanne R. Miles and John J. Miles $160,000
209 Sailing Club Drive from Fatima Ansari and Shoukath Ansari to Nicole R. Jennings and David G. Jennings $484,900
1016 Wotan Road from Franklin T. Linker, Sr. and Sylvia L. Linker to Jason W. Farley and Pauline J. Farley $183,000
347 Chelmsford Way from Andrew Barron Fitzgerald and Denise M. Fitzgerald to Andres A. Santiago and Lareitha Santiago $270,000
Lexington County
29033
2296 Windsor Drive from William Daniel Drake and Jessica Lee Castine to Brittany S. Johnson $121,000
104 Cherry Lane from David A. Mann to Jennifer Denise Pender $189,900
29036
122 Azur Avenue from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Brandon S. Christensen and Janine Christensen $277,617
161 Palm St. from Darlene G. Amelse and Emily A. Cooley to LeRon W. Moore and Shawn T. Moore $182,500
109 Quiet Cove Drive from Thomas Hrica and Kimberly Hrica to Michael Verrilli $261,400
219 Woolbright Lane from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Andrew M. McGauley and Katherine Elizabeth McGauley $217,500
357 Bent Oak Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Paul Large Rhodes and Nancy Maguire Rhodes $292,590
308 Tanners Mill Court from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Joshua G. Vahle and Julia E. Vahle $221,990
396 Eagle Pointe Drive from Ming Horng and Hsiao Fng Horng a/k/a Hsiao Fang Huang to Robert G. Baker and Heather M. Baker $155,000
29054
124 Marina Cove from Elizabeth N. Thames to Richard A. Snowdon, II and Sharon E. Snowdon $150,000
29063
229 Valley Vine Court from LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Terry R. Candee and Ann L. Candee $129,900
640 Hamlin Way from Thomas E. Muncy to Anthony C. Sargeant $145,000
29070
940 Wildwood Circle from W. M. Gentry, Jr. to George Ronnie Grubbs $125,000
232 Little Creek Drive from John J. Casserly and Janis M. Casserly to The Mull Family Revocable Trust $335,000
29072
166 Hope Springs Road from Lawrence R. Orr and Farrah H. Orr to Harold Andrew Hall and Leah Warzon Hall $397,000
105 Middlebrook Drive from Carl Ewan to Michael Cornwell and Gislene Wong $191,000
137 White Rock Lane from Lee Franklin Kennamer to Christopher D. Barhorst and Jennifer B. Barhorst $197,000
471 Farming Creek Way from Lisa A. Alberghini to John Hook and Ashley Hook $174,900
139 Steeplechase Road from James W. Ingram, Jr. to Pete B. Webster $269,900
221 Cinnamon Hills Lane from Galloway Family Homes, LLC to Cindy M. Vance $139,000
213 Otter Passage Road from Lifestone Residential, LLC to William B. Fortino and Mollie A. Fortino $469,400
235 Grey Oaks Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Curtis D. Jackson and Tannette Jackson $240,725
336 Grey Oaks Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Kimberly Kennamer and Lee Kennamer $255,107
168 Breezes Drive, Unit 38D from Thomas E. Brock, Sr. a/k/a Thomas E. Brock and Walter L. Lown, III to Michael Garrett McGuire and Megan M. Garrett $224,000
231 Cascade Court from Maksimilian M. Zurakhov to Prinkal P. Percy and Kruti S. Christian $153,000
139 Maritime Trail from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Jorge D. Pacifico $248,500
240 Charter Oak Road from Mary Jane Wood to 4D Engineering, LLC $137,500
423 Saddlebrooke Road from Donald L. Graham and Lorie L. Graham to William Thomas Keefer and Mandy Catherine Keefer $215,000
129 Oak Pointe Drive from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Mary Ann Vaughan $121,500
404 Buckthorne Drive from Vanis E. Johnson, Jr. and Amanda P. Johnson to Grzegorz Malinowski $204,000
157 Sandlapper Way, Unit 8A from Scott M. Laws and Shelia L. Laws to Hewel Don Singleton and Tracy Singleton $213,500
204 Golden Fluke Drive from NVR, Inc. to Kristopher V. Le and Heather Le $382,300
450 River Club Road from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Christopher P. Rowley and Christina P. Rowley $186,000
330 Clubside Drive from Kurt C. Denner and Mary R. Denner to Patrick L. Sheldon and Shelby E. Sheldon $366,000
512 Ariel Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Larry W. Thomas, Sr. and Janice C. Thomas $205,000
303 Mossback Trail from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to George R. Heid and Kelly A. Heid $276,220
148 Glenellen Road from Nigel Bruce Holland, Jr. and Samantha Ann Holland to Brian M. Eckstrom and Alyssa B. Olson $184,500
601 Stoneridge Drive from Terris Thomas and Rodney Thomas to David K. Fouty and Margaret D. Fouty $238,000
136 Majestic Court from William D. Alexander, Jr. and Isela Y. Alexander to Justin Korey Lyles and Ashley Lyles $379,000
256 Rising Star Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Jonathan A. Key and Carrie T. Key $330,000
269 Greenview Court from Randa L. Carroll and Kelsey Lauren Kish to James Richard Olsen and Judy L. Olsen $187,000
109 Scotland Drive from Kevin Knowles and Diana R. Knowles to Jon G. Bridges and Elizabeth H. Bridges $459,900
104 Ashworth Drive from James A. Harie and Helen A. Harie to Lawrence Rhett Orr and Farrah Harpe Orr $525,000
516 Harbor Heights Drive from Tyeler D. Dean and Kristen W. Dean to Justin D. Britt, Jennifer H. Britt, Earl D. Britt and Teresa Britt $1,215,000
441 Sag Harbor Court from Ryan Hicks and Shannon M. Hicks to Joseph Casey and Carol E. Casey $255,500
301 Vanderbilt Road from Ricky A. Clamp and Leslie C. Clamp to Faith Blankenship and Noah Blankenship $246,000
209 Yorkswell Court from Chapman Family Trust to Steven Lauer and Neisha Lauer $262,500
301 Harbor Heights Drive, Unit 8D from Albert J. Morganelli, Jr. and Kathryn Morganelli to Thomas A. Blackburn $107,000
325 Waters Edge Court from Walter V. Arnold and Katherine A. Arnold to Bradley S. Aspey and Brittny A. Aspey $1,150,000
523 Fortino Way from NVR, Inc. to Alysha Battaglia $127,590
1441 Old Chapin Road, Unit 921 from Kevin Andrew O’Brien to Dana W. Mathews and John P. Faulent $205,000
113 Tolbert St. from Adam Wesley Bedenbaugh to Nicholas R. Peter $195,000
504 Tailwater Bend from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Sandra England Wendt and Randall James Wendt $427,650
406 Tailwater Bend from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Thomas E. Hanzlik and Kimberly T. Hanzlik $405,267
104 Shimano Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Calvina A. Glover $352,989
505 Garden Arbor Lane from Kaitlyn Noel Rosser n/k/a Kaitlyn Rosser Cabot to Joanne M. Kara $128,000
649 Dawsons Park Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to William A. Davidson $146,500
29073
215 Silverbell Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Joshua Gorczynski and Sarah M. Gorczynski $193,576
518 Bald Cypress Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Joseph Keith Wilder and Teresa George Wilder $232,000
624 Jumper Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Anthony J. Madden and Felician H. Madden $240,000
167 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Evelyn M. Haselden $136,887
168 Roost Court from Shannon Woodrow to Peyton S. Greene and Aline O. Greene $136,000
309 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Harald Fichtner and Leisa-Amy Wood-Fichtner $167,000
124 Savannah Hills Drive from Joseph P. Neary and Karen A. Neary to Ashley K. Cavanaugh $122,900
121 Saddle Horn Lane from Tina M. Weinhold n/k/a Tina M. Griffin to Victoria Lynne Mota and Octavo Mota $115,000
105 Chetham Circle from Jonathan A. Key to Matthew Ryan Brazzell $130,000
615 Kaymin Hill Court from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Benjamin Caleb Webster and Melissa Kayoko Webster $144,540
112 Castlefield Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Anthony J. Brown and Maria A. Brown $193,000
115 Stanley Court from LTD Properties, LLC to Eugene Williams $149,500
166 Greenbank Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Stephen F. Kovacs, II and Patricia Ellen Kovacs $255,694
333 Louisa Lane from Gary P. Hedrick to Lisa D. Williams $112,500
161 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Toby J. Washburn $140,737
133 Mossborough Drive from Scott O. Brazell to Justin B. Martin and Hannah L. Tvedten $192,000
511 Walking Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Richard Glover, Jr. and Shanolta D. Glover $171,000
29160
2389 Hwy. 178 from Jerrie P. Pearce to Martin Nyhart and Dawn Nyhart $305,000
200 W. First St. from Tracy H. Simons to Anthony Maszcazk and Melissa Maszcazk $227,500
122 Pineview Drive from Avon L. Wilkes and Carol A. Wilkes to Shawn V. Knight and Melissa A. Knight $209,900
29169
2231 Holland St. from Cynthia Diane Henderson to Century Management, LLC $175,000
2109 Pine Lake Drive from Thomas Anthony McDermott to James Higgins and Donna Kerlin $245,000
29170
251 Pinebluff Court from Crystal Renee Jeffcoat n/k/a Crystal Ladd to Lauren Marie Adams $132,000
127 Hunters Mill Drive from Melissa Maszczak to Rogelio Ball-Estrada $144,500
432 Emanuel Creek Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Angelica M. Romero $130,400
2809 Swannanoa Drive from Sheila K. Caughman and Wade T. Caughman to Oscar G. Haselden, Jr. and Elizaberth H. Haselden $199,500
151 Emmanuel Creek Drive from Keith A. Sprinkle and Della McLaurin Ahern Sprinkle to Kasey B. Stewart and Brian E. Brovan $136,900
29172
439 Ravenswood Road from Fortress Homes, LLC to Punam Tarpara $124,900
217 Autumn Knoll Drive from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Vivian Corley $114,000
29210
312 N. Stonehedge Drive from William T. White to Lee H. Moseley and Amy S. Moseley $179,000
111 Northman Drive from James Hook, Jr. and Mavis G. Hook to Shanna Hook $162,000
116 Southwell Road from Charlotte T. Camper to Tedd N. Williams and Linda R. Williams $191,000
29212
527 Rapids Road from Robert J. Stewart and Michelle Stewart f/k/a Michelle Ruppe to Lisa Ann Alberghini $131,900
124 Melville Road from Jason T. Martin to Aaron L. Wright $162,000
116 Larkspur Road from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to David Braxton and Sherri Braxton $193,000
207 Cutters Cove Court from Christine E. Brimm to Christopher A. McGinty and Angela K. McGinty $420,000
182 Stockmoor Road from Barbara R. Cooper to Christopher Ray Davidson $142,500
200 Thornhill Road from Daniel Cark Stocker, Jr. and Sandra L. Stocker to Joseph Piccirillo and Tonya Butler Piccirillo $158,000
342 Cove Court from Margaret DuPuis Fouty and David Keith Fouty to James D. Bouchard $135,500
816 Seton Road from Shelter Investments, LLC to Berry J. Haywood and Valerie L. Haywood $139,500
Kershaw County
29020
1713 Brook Drive from Jennifer P. Daniels to Joyce J. Mickle $126,000
2009 S. Brailsford Road from Peggy B. Hester to Jennifer P. Daniels $190,000
1935 Lakeshore Road from Bertie V. Melton to Elizabeth A. DeBruhl-Bechtel $125,000
7 Minuet Court from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Michael Tyler Wallace and Christina Rose Wallace $155,626
29032
129 Back Forty Road from Mark Justin Bass and Brandi G. Bass to Summer Shelton $140,000
1802 Henry Davis Road from C. Trent McLaughlin and Myra N. McLaughlin to Sharon Tartamella and Lawrence E. Canzone $140,000
2196 Porter Road from Barbara S. Smith, Glenn T. Smith and Gerald H. Smith to Theodore R. Campbell $135,000
29045
1406 Haigs Creek Drive from Edward Smith Marital Trust to Raba & Son’s Properties, LLC $120,000
86 Abbey Road from Joshua A. Brickey and Patricia P. Brickey to Teniah L. Reynolds $147,000
20 Kimpton Drive from Patricia A. Mann to Julia E. Young $132,500
26 Saughtree Lane W. from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Shaylyn R. Anderson $270,990
29078
300 Charm Hill Road from Mark Brazell to Marcus A. Carrillo $127,795
128 Caribou Trail from Iris J. Davis to Christopher Lee Alexander, Jr. and Lindsay Alexander $182,000
338 Charm Hill Road from Signal Homes, LLC to Shelley R. Collins $120,500
43 Edens Lane from Jon English to James F. Choice and Katrina M. Livingston $256,000
50 Leatherwood Drive from MH1 Investments, LLC to Tiffany Yelenic and George Yelenic $172,000
106 Charm Hill Road from Signal Homes, LLC to Jerry W. Benenhaley, Jr. $122,900
