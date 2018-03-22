Uber Eats comes to Columbia

The food delivery service Uber Eats begins service in Columbia on Thursday, March 22.
More than 70 Columbia area restaurants — including Groucho's Deli, Main Street Public House, and White Duck Taco Shop — have signed up for the service which will operate similar to Uber's ride service.
Download the free app or head to www.ubereats.com and create an account. Pick a delivery location and find a favorite restaurant, place and schedule a delivery time for your order, and pay through the app. Like the ride share app, you'll be able to track the progress of your delivery.
Uber Eats joins other food delivery services in Columbia such as GrubHub, Bite Squad and Eatstreet that will deliver food to your door for a fee.
Never miss a local story.
Columbia residents can enter the promo code LETSEATCOLUMBIA in the Uber Eats app to receive a $5 discount on their first order.
Comments