Longtime local jewelry store moving to Forest Acres

Roof Jewelers is on the move.
The family owned business is closing its store on Two Notch Road, near Columbia Place mall, and relocating to 5301 Forest Drive, across from Golden Corral restaurant in Forest Acres. An inventory liquidation sale has already begun.
The new location will be slightly smaller than the space on Two Notch Road but, according to a business representative, all of the services currently being offered — custom design, jewelry and watch repair and cleaning, and embroidery services — will remain available.
Roof Jewelers was founded in 1943 as a watch repair shop by Al Roof. Today, Al's grandson William owns the operation. William is a certified stone setter and Laserstar Laser Welding Technician, a graduate gemologist from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), and holds a GIA Certification for pearls.
While there is no firm date for the move, the new location should be ready in mid- to late June.
