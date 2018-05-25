Midlands shopping center sells for $6.8 million

Richland County
29016
129 Weeping Willow Circle, Unit #5 from Four Roses, LLC to Ciara C. Johnson $120,000
2200 Muller Road from James S. Hicks to Wallace Reid Loveless and Kaitlin Wilson Loveless $310,000
74 Summer Brook Court from Georgette Holmes-Shelton to Tomikia Moorer Gill $154,900
113 Surreywood Lane from John R. Smoak and Julie C. Smoak to James Anthony McCune and Audrey M. McCune $430,000
304 Eagles Ridge Drive from Randeen L. Cordier and Jerry T. Cordier to Earl Rhyno $281,000
784 Pebblebranch Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Yolanda Brown $151,983
122 Upper Wing Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Darryl D. Hicks and Sindie L. Hicks $362,630
205 Chestnut Wren Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Kyle Weber and Rachel Weber $264,900
13 Heathland Way from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Stanley Pelzer and Annie Deloris Pelzer $248,824
29036
111 Match Point Drive from Martin J. Unger and Karen F. Unger to Joseph Christopher Pride and Autumn Marie Pride $495,000
744 Helmsman Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Thomas Daniel Ray, Christy Lynn Ray and Emily Katherine Ray $185,186
800 Kimsey Drive from Stephan J. Waszazak to Steven A. Joly and Kerri L. Joly $219,900
539 Village Church Drive from Christopher E. Patten and Donna M. Patten to Jim Labonte and Sherryl Labonte $265,000
1280 Portrait Hill Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Michael J. Wishnia and Brittany L. Wishnia $337,097
763 Helmsman Lane from EE Residential Properties, LLC to Clary J. Haltiwanger $160,000
29044
243 Millwood Drive from Kevin D. Kirkpatrick and Kristin S. Duncan n/k/a Kristin S. Kirkpatrick to Joshua Smith $120,000
29045
241 Secretariat Drive from Samuel Y. Kim and Jung Ah Jang to Jeffrey Hudson and Eleise Hudson $288,000
10890 Two Notch Road from Discount Tobacco & Beverage, Inc. to Elgin C-Store, LLC $900,000
304 Hay Hill Court from Jenny L. Davis and Todd A. Jensen to Elizabeth L. Branham and Terry Branham $275,000
252 Liberty Ridge Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Thomas E. Barton $185,050
407 Windrush Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Denise Harris $305,342
257 Sallie Gordon Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Chareese W. Williams $213,000
204 Camp Creek Drive from Estate of Walter A. Simmons to Kristopher Lehmann and Darian Lehmann $126,000
1178 Beechfern Circle from NVR, Inc. to Edwin W. Rachwal and Lauren S. Rachwal $332,455
29061
813 Motley Road from Lee A. Herring to Morgan Franklin Quattlebaum and Cassie Danielle Quattlebaum $124,000
104 Old Clarkson from Charles E. Goodwin to Mercy Roy $165,000
3200 Trotter Road from Wayne Cleckley to Donald T. Mack, Jr. $100,000
29063
19 White Clove Court from Seth A. Farrior to Jonathan D. O'Neal and Katherine R. O'Neal $229,800
116 Staffwood Drive from Robert G. Ethridge to Lauren Chavis and Jason P. Chavis $190,000
211 Averill Lane from Arthur R. Spaziano and Carol S. Spaziano to J. Kevin Borgstedt and Audrey C. Borgstedt $247,500
112 Grantham Court from Roy E. Albery to Sheena C. Smith $112,000
211 Bradstone Road from Raquel A. Ortiz to Michael J. Wilson $122,750
130 Cedar Knoll Court from Larry R. Ferguson Jr. and Nancy P. Ferguson to Joshua D. Shearer and Amy L. Shearer $467,500
63 St. Albans Road from Tong Chen to Shontelise P. Crutch $116,000
103 Coopers Hawk Court from Blaine Griffen and Monica B. Griffen to Courtney Sanchez $225,000
217 Caedmons Creek Drive from Benjamin Carns and Cameron Carns to William F. Crew and Shirley A. Crew $258,000
32 Someton Court from Lisa K. Dowden f/k/a Lisa Keech Hoffman to Patricia Ann Wells $118,000
20 Northstone Court from Brandon B. Loggins to Kellie Czeladko $125,000
318 Amberwood Circle from Henry O. Strohecker and Sharon P. Strohecker to Robert P. Duker, Trudy S. Duker and Julia D. May $192,500
109 Osborne Lane from Robert C. Swindler to Michael K. Blackburn and Katherine S. Blackburn $265,000
218 Ascot Woods Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Brandi P. Derrick and Sean M. Derrick $500,387
29078
Elise Grant Road from Stackleather Family Limited Partnership to Juan Bazan and Ernestina Daniel Villa $126,000
29201
1921 Taylor St. from B.G.&T. to OrthoNeuro, LLC $510,085
120 Canal Place Circle from Julian Duda to Kathryn Brielle Thornton $171,995
2211 Bull St. from Shelby Property, LLC to Tinny Cooper $143,250
1520 Main St., Unit 35 from Jerome J. Platt and Arleen K. Platt to Toby D. Williams and Susan Williams $153,500
2805 Lincoln St. from Romey Stanley Nelson and Sandra L. Nelson to William J. Mahoney, Jean D. Mahoney and Kaitlin Elisabeth Mahoney $106,500
1012 Laurens St. from 2008 Revocable Trust of Tobias B. Latham, III to MAK Revocable Trust $420,000
1029 Pope St. from Midlands Modern, LLC to Emily S. Mann $170,000
3223 River Road from Kasey Ray Hamrick to Laura Laramie and Tyler Goldbach $126,500
505 Georgia St. from David Wayne Dunn Revocable Trust to Suzanne Scarborough $129,900
427 Laurel Hill Lane from Robin B. O'Donnell f/k/a Robin L. Bader and Morgan A. O'Donnell to Brittany Amber Clark $165,000
29203
3318 Abingdon Road from Keith S. Rickey to Stephen Edward Kostelic $159,900
6108 Monticello Road from Nancy Pope Anderson to Monticello Road 2, LLC $170,000
29204
3900 Dubose Drive from Christopher A. How to Marion Buraczynski $244,500
2702 Putnam St. from Mattie R. Williams to Diana Kay Merrill $116,500
2604 Mills Drive from Jason C. Anderson to Meghan E. Green and Andrew Tyler Daniels $168,000
103 Carlyle Circle from Virginia T. McLaurin Trust to William K. Robinson and Ann P. Robinson $162,300
4107 Forest Drive from Ted Jay Gandy to Sidney W. Strickland $125,000
1135 Sunnyside Drive from Amit G. Patel to Val Trask and Bonnie Trask $155,000
1135 Sunnyside Drive from Val Trask and Bonnie Trask to Charlotte Gaskins $168,000
29205
3008 Hope Avenue from Alison M. Hogue to Louis Blakeman Wood $130,000
3911 Devine St. from Matthew D. Houck and Christopher A. Houck to Thomas B. Falace $250,000
3708 Heyward St. from Lanny R. Bernier, Rebecca B. Bernier and Scott P. Bernier to Matthew Ligon and Kristin Ligon $330,000
509 S. Waccamaw Avenue from James Kenneth McCrary to Colin P. Drafts and Kristin M. Drafts $280,000
4232 Mimosa Road from Emily S. Mann to Katharine Denise Meyers $258,000
3111 Kershaw St. from Caison F. Boozer and Michael Boozer to Benjamin Chiles Trammel $470,000
1323 Haynesworth Road from Godfrey Living Trust to A. Bennett Evers and Mary Kendrick Evers $240,000
826 King St. from Jeff Sigmon and Lydia Rose Sigmon to Rebecca Jean Dulin $255,000
713 and 715 Graymont Avenue from James A. Gordon, Jr. to Michael B. Adkins $105,000
318 Edisto Avenue from Saxon Asset Securities Trust 2003-1 to Salustio Sejas and Leonor Sejas $316,800
420 Joshua St. from Earl S. Cooler, Jr., Lisa Cooler and Wesley S. Cooler to Della Watkins $295,000
29206
3811 Macgregor Drive from Todd Windham and Kimberly Windham to Evelyn G. Sexton $280,000
3604 Greenway Drive from Patricia G. Brandon to Elizabeth Ashely Grimm and Robert John Grimm $217,000
6138 Gill Creek Road from Andrea B. Cooper to Kenneth A. Barlow, Jr. $125,000
5512 Lakeshore Drive from Linda Diane Gilbert Baker to Patricia Gaddis Brandon $174,000
5024 Radcliffe Road from Thomas E. Birchmore, Jr. to Zachary M. Kilpatrick, Jr. and Christina Edens $985,000
5821 Pinebranch Road from Carolyn B. Silvester and Thomas J. Silvester, Jr. to Randy L. Nazionale and Elizabeth S. Nazionale $140,000
5432 Pinestraw Road from GKC Investment, LLC to Tawarna W. Mitchell $154,500
4313 Willingham Drive from Christopher Redfern Quale to Bowen Hipp Investments, LLC $139,000
29209
149 Vermillion Drive from Daniel E. McVey, Jr. to Thomas Springs $155,000
6811 Shelley Road from Julie K. Martino to Forrest T. Cunningham and Retha G. Cunningham $155,000
6501 Saye Cut Road from Laura Lynn Snyder to Robert Flowers and Kathryn Whatley Flowers $216,000
121 Hamlet Park Drive from PNC Bank to James F. Dillard $100,501 1
4 Addelston Court from Leigh Johnson Snelgrove to Sandra K. Addison $144,000
50 Peyton Road from Robert O. Polk, Jr. and Kathryn L. Polk to William Wingate, Dianna Wingate and Lillian R. Berry $205,000
108 Creek Way Lane from Shanikqua Y. Moore a/k/a Shanikqua Y. Sharp to Stanley Bernard Wilson $103,000
308 Ostrich Circle from Mikia Hamiel to Christopher Jordan Adame and Tina M. Adame $210,000
7716 Leitner Road from MSE SUB I, LLC to Diane Kay Swenson and Allan Clayton Swenson $104,000
2824 Plymouth Rock Road from Joe M. Burns and Cynthia J. Burns to Ronald A. Hall and Mary F. Robinson Hall $124,900
130 Christopher St. from Dorothy C. Eisentadt to Larry B. Sprinkle and Lynn D. Sprinkle $118,000
29210
1518 Adella St. from Estate of Miriam Bolin Craft to Anthony Bannister $119,000
19 Skyland Court from Whitney A. Dye to Kyla E. Floyd $146,500
29212
464 Gauley Drive from EE Residential Properties, LLC to Maxie K. Bazen, III $199,900
29223
3316 S. Shields Road from Edward and Alexandra Conrads Trust to Robert Hills, Jr. $134,900
262 Sorrell Tree Drive from Elizabeth M. Rivers and Kenneth B. Ross to Jordan N. Jones and David M. Gurtcheff $149,900
211 Majestic Drive from B & B Real Estate Investors, LLC to Matthew Grussing and Samantha Grussing $159,992
1956 Drexel Lake Drive from Gordan D. Samide to Vivian P. Jamison a/k/a Vivian B. Jamison $132,000
104 Wildeoak Trail from Charles F. Duvall and Nancy R. Duvall to Michael A. Alcorta and Javier D. Alcortz $320,000
2 Leaning Tree Court from Danny E. Mann to Rob Abo Hamzy and Nada Junblat Abo Hamzy $475,000
29225
104 Rainsborough Way from Thomas H. Rakes, III and Cherri W. Rakes to Joseph D. Markowitz $256,500
29229
733 Edenhall Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Elisabeth M. Bailey and Darryl D. Bailey $271,150
928 Schofield Lane from Sunbelt Rental Investments II, LLC to Jermaine Locksley Francis and Kyera L. Francis $147,602
211 Newstead Rise from Bryan Allen Rever to Kevin Franklin Tandy and Jacquelyn Antoinette Tandy $197,000
12 Box Turtle Court from Mecit Cetin and Hanife Cetin to Ciara McCoy $158,500
136 Palmetto Park Circle from Robbie D. Vance to Kenya Lapasha Battle $128,000
8 Tambridge Court from Philip L. Davenport and Laura S. Davenport to Ruben E. Navarrete and Lidia E. Navarrete $155,000
219 Faversham Lane from Nex Ventures Realty, Inc. to Thomas James and Voncellia James $160,000
506 Gilden Hawke Way from Latarsha K. Scott to Wesley J. McMillan $122,000
1100 Lake Village Drive from NVR, Inc. to Preston Russell and Mary Joe Russell $146,490
103 Summit Centre Drive from Richland County for the Richland County Library Board to Lexington County Health District $985,000
11 Finchwood Drive from Leslie Ann Young a/k/a Leslie Ann Sturrup to Julius Orlando Williams $125,000
11 Alison Way from Syeeda C. Reid a/k/a Syeeda R. Gallman to Eunetra M. McClain $142,500
249 Sepia Court from Christopher Levi Irvin and Cynthia Sabrina Irvin to Tasha B. Thompson $181,000
705 Brickingham Way from Jessie Robert Harper to Robert L. Crawford, Sr. and Antoinette Crawford $163,000
308 Green Rose Road from John R. Garland, Jr. and Carlos L. Garland to Tenisha T. Tisale $150,000
175 Granbury Lane from Porter Properties, LLC to David Bryant, Jr. and Gertrude Bryant $250,000
Lexington County
29006
412 Cindy St. from Barbara H. Freeland, Kathy L. Rogers, Teresa Lewis n/k/a Teresa Owens, Carol Lewis and Glenn B. Lewis to Jean W. Hutto $135,000
29033
1700 Airport Boulevard from Ruth Ann Cole and Barbara Jean Bache to CMH Homes, Inc. $416,670
1700 Airport Boulevard from Eric Timothy Gartman to CMH Homes, Inc. $258,330
1903, 1905, 1907 and 1909 Joyce St. from William E. Stacey and G. Gay Stacey to Jayamurugan Alagumalai $310,000
1405 Knox Abbott Drive from FWB, LLC to Cayce NNN, LLC $6,813,000
318 Lyles St. from Ryan Dirman to HVL97-CAE-2017-01 Merlin, LLC $118,500
705 N. Eden Drive from James E. Bokanovich and Dorothea L. Bokanovich to Theodore A. Mills, Jr. and Jamie R. Mills $154,000
29036
580 Wateroak Trail from James M. Foster and Mary Ellen Foster to Christopher P. Castell $231,500
614 Marvin Gardens Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to David L. Glenn and Catherine B. Glenn $179,900
528 Pine Log Run from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Charles Austin Smith and Glenda Gayle Smith $276,000
120 Ventnor Avenue from Shawn Preston to Travis T. Johnson and Victoria Johnson $189,000
1116 Point View Road from Timothy J. Player and Tracy T. Player to B. Page Wilhelm-Ream $640,000
161 Wingspan Way from Brandon W. Phillips and Susan T. Phillips to Jacob Lee Barnwell and Tamelia T. Barnwell $229,000
158 Fairhaven Way from Michael Lindsey and Sarah J. Lindsey to Matthew L. Clark and Nicole H. Clark $132,000
990 Amicks Ferry Road from Joanna Lewis Derrick to Floyd C. Derrick and Linda C. Derrick $210,000
1134 Indian Fork Road from Todd J. Horzen and Kristin K. Horzen to Jason Perry O'Quinn and Katherine E. O'Quinn $333,000
486 Whispering Oak Circle from Brenda J. Aube to Geena Tedeschi and Frank P. Tedeschi $130,000
29053
107 Battery Creek Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Brian M. Egeland $146,492
5308 Highway 321 from Larry H. Powell to Bobby G. Livingston and Carol Anne Livingston $336,000
29054
422 Creek End Circle from Frank Orofino and Mary Occhiuto to John Tyler Cene and Celia Marie Cene $630,000
432 Craps Weeks Road from Anthony L. Wechter and Kimberly L. Wechter to Richard H. Cook and Gwen M. Cook $192,000
1420 Neely Wingard Road from Jessica Vick Borek and Thomas Jeffrey Borek to Dee H. Carter and Joel M. Carter $155,000
30.60 acres off Ben Franklin Road from Estate of Margaret H. Senterfeit to Lands of SC, LLC $120,000
434 Shore Road from Toby R. Kirkland and Stacy L. Kirkland to Timothy M. Harris and Kelly J. Harris $382,500
29070
114 Switch Grass Drive from Joseph A. Gosnell and Sandra C. Gosnell to Trenton Puryear $200,000
424 Lakeshore Drive from James Sugchon Ko and Hope Sherie Farris to Stephen L. Borden and Karen J. Borden $639,000
1189 Port O Call Place from Stephen L. Borden and Karen Borden to Edward M. McKenzie, Jr. and Richelle L. McKenzie $343,900
29072
116 Settlers Bend Court from Jonathan C. Roberts and Brianna S. Roberts to Nicole Snijders $147,000
212 Glossy Green Lane from William O. Bohnsack and Erica M. Bohnsack to Pauline Marquez and Winston James $215,000
119 Grey Oaks Lane from Thomas R. Bramblett, Jr. and Jessica N. Bramblett to Jordan Leung and Shinna Yoo $260,000
752 Carriage Lake Drive from Timothy Lyn Hunter and Stacey Sanders Hunter to Mark Wentzek and Cheryl Wentzek $260,000
373 Dragonfly Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Daniel Rikard and Holly H. Rikard $335,000
224 Ashmore Lane from Donald Carey Mercer, Jr. and Brenda Stevens Mercer to Jennifer R. Boyd $194,000
504 Blue Ledge Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Herman L. McCuien and Erin M. McCuien $230,000
119 Moray Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Tiffany Nelson $355,721
1441 Old Chapin Road, Unit #612 from Stephen B. Mazalewski, Joyce H. Mazalewski and Trevor L. Hutson to Jeffrey Earl McMillan and Delores White McMillan $219,000
350 Springs Mist Court from Nantcha Fackche and Madege Fackche to Brandon Lee Boxberger $216,750
367 Charter Oak Court from Quinton Thomas Epting and Kerri Nell Epting to Travis Love and Ashley Tatum $154,900
252 Harbor Heights Drive from Erin Haub and Peter Haub to Cristifor Stepanov and Maia Stepanov $342,500
127 Huntington Circle from Edwin Olin Gayle, IV to Elizabeth H. Fogel $108,000
304 Merus Drive from Christine Collyer Lanigan to Christina T. Tran and Ly D. Nguyon $178,000
128 Flagstone Way from Ada Gabriela Palacios to Javier Ignacio Ramis $255,550
715 Viano Way from NVR, Inc. to Austin Jones and Cameron Jones $151,990
216 Clearbrook Circle from NVR, Inc. to Jessica Lumsden $254,754
119 Cressingham Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to John K. Hair and Nancy C. Hair $295,218
212 Saxons Ferry Drive from Justin K. Dubose and Kelly M. Dubose to Robert W. Strynar and Christine E. Strynar $255,000
509 Madison Park Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Margaret Hill Frick and William Roy Frick $240,328
225 Saddlebrooke Road from Diana K. Merrill to Meredith I. Shirk $139,900
113 Emerald View Court from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Mark A. Paquette and Rachelle L. Paquette $442,762
149 Madison Park Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to John Richardson $256,072
112 Loganberry Court from James L. Middleton and Heather S. Middleton to Michael J. Hufler and Yuka Hufler $220,000
337 Buckthorne Drive from Melissa W. Kyzer and Tillman O. Kyzer to Michael A. Truell and Cathy L. Truell $379,900
312 Farming Creek Way from Shelley Harrell Paradice to Caroline Ann Clark $162,500
530 Dawsons Park Way from Tiffany D. Greene to Mary A. Scupp $105,000
229 Woodmill Circle from Michael C. Morrison, Jr. to Seth S. Molloy, Jane Brittany Molloy, John Daniels and Nancy Daniels $235,000
108 Coventry Lake Drive from James S. Arant and Ruth H. Arant to Michael C. Sutton $138,000
117 Montauk Drive from John Tyler Cene and Celia Cene to Kimberly G. Baugh $228,900
229 Platinum Drive from Christopher D. Byrd and Catherine C. Byrd to Matthew K. Berrens and Amy E. Berrens $325,000
217 Golden Fluke Drive from NVR, Inc. to Nicholas Muro and Christine Muro $282,410
615 Ventana Lane from NVR, Inc. to Devron Jeffery and Chasity Jeffery $151,980
147 Golden Oak Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Earl Staff, III and Tameka Stagg $344,000
112 N. Trace Court from Jason Rogers to Melinda Ann Merrell $154,000
107 Whitefield Lane from Xuemei Sui to Melanie C. Polascak and William M. Polascak, Jr. $193,900
624 Tailwater Bend from Perry Allen Floyd and Jessica P. Floyd to MLMG Holdings, LLC $535,000
5307 Sunset Boulevard from Gateway Properties, LLC to Gateway Lexington Sunset, LLC $1,800,438
213 Hatton Court from Morgan Stanley ABS Capital I, Inc. Trust 2006-HE6 to Jeffrey Caron $138,200
102 S. Village Road from Melissa A. Sharp n/k/a Melissa Welti to Brooks E. Frye, Jr. and Tonya M. Frye $121,000
202 Elm St. from Brooks E. Frye, Jr. and Tonya M. Frye to Brittney Brewer and Jason Brewer $170,000
120 Baneberry Drive from Barrett G. Skarl to Bradley James Shutt $170,000
248 Winterberry Loop from Christopher L. New and Cynthia M. New to Marcy Doherty $199,000
107 John Drayton Court from Mark Wesley Holland and Kacie Elise Trojanowsky to Ashton Bryce Rufener and Lynn Jennie Rufener $500,000
611 Corley St. from Steven N. Swalgren to Andrew Corne and Christina Corne $104,000
105 Canting Way from James Ora Driggers and Reid J. Driggers to Wilburn T. Bruner, Jr. and Brenda D. Bruner $192,500
328 Bagford Court from Peter John Hynes and Margaret Jane Hynes to Jose M. Guzman and Madian T. Ontiveros $158,000
148 Jamestowne Court from Carolyn E. Bryant to Zachary Johnston and Samantha Johnston $199,900
230 Baskin Hills Road from Angel H. Rodriguez and Marla E. Rodriguez to Reta L. Thomas, Johnny V. Lopez and Jennifer M. Lopez $315,000
107 N. Trace Court from Corey D. Jokerst and Jennifer L. Jokerst to Patrick W. Koone and Shelby M. Koone $154,900
304 Cobbleview Drive from Marian J. Stokes to Joyce E. Jackson $166,900
208 Satcher Road from Billie C. Hammock f/k/a Billie C. Vaughan to Michael Keith Ray and Crystal I. Ray $335,000
205 Gates Drive from Leah Chovanec to Billie C. Hammock $139,900
29073
404 Pin Oak Drive from Edward Lynn Derby to David J. Polk and Jessica N. Polk $133,500
468 Pin Oak Drive from Monica Gonzales to TAH Holding, L.P. $117,000
6615 Platt Springs Road from Aliza Ruiz n/k/a Aliza Boltonto to Oscar F. Peeples and Elizabeth Peeples $205,000
151 Tannery Way from Bryan Louis Tooley to Troy R. Benton $249,800
113 Rivendell Drive from Daniel Rikard and Holly M. Hutchins n/k/a Holly H. Rikard to Mackenzie L. McCarty and Kasey P. McCarty $298,000
561 Silverbell Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Tyler Michael Kiscaden $223,337
2039 Bliss Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Maxie Michelle Argoe $245,842
186 Sunny View Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Carl L. New and Lindsey Edwards New $223,141
232 Cape Jasmine Way from Department of Veteran Affairs to Gerardo Jose Yepez Patino $125,000
119 Colony Lakes Court from William D. Arant, Jr. to Andrew Rumph and Kenneth Weston $142,000
447 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Francis M. Leritz and Carol A. Leritz $158,674
650 Sequoia Drive from NVR, Inc. to Jeremy Adams $154,990
469 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to James S. Manos $138,060
253 Black Pine Court from James F. McMahon and Julie L. McMahon to Jaclyn Nichols $150,000
140 S. Wrenwood Drive from 140 Wrenwood Drive, LLC to Zuleyka Ayala Marrero and Marvin O. Lopez $105,000
413 Baneberry Lane from Gayle E. Ball and John L. Ball to Hector Diaz and Alicia Diaz $195,000
107 Baneberry Drive from Jerry L. Boone and Lucia B. Boone to Kenneth Lee Brazell $184,900
245 Dresden Court from Charles L. Bruorton to Rudolph C. Morgan, Jr. $120,000
132 Golden Pond Drive from Tiffany R. Jones to Kamryn Spurlin $135,000
29169
1020 Wisteria Drive from Delbert W. Snyder, Jr. to Charles S. McDonald $131,500
1408 Cherokee Drive from James F. Mullins and Charlene H. Mullins to Michael Paul McDonald and Emily R. Middleton $215,500
1040 Orangeburg Drive from Tony D. Roebuck to Rex Residential Property Owner, LLC $103,000
229 Congaree Park Drive from Phillip Brandon Ethridge to Barry L. Saunders and Alesa S. Aunders $205,000
308 Skipperling Lane from Rachel B. Martin to Jan Cooke $162,500
2637 Pinelake Drive from James A. Carlen, IV to George P. Stamps $530,000
104 Holly Ridge Lane from Anthony C. Kester to Marie A. Kempitsy and Jerome L. Kempitsy $200,000
2104 Raven Trail from CMALT REMIC Series 2007-A1-REMIC Pass-Through Certificates Series 2007-A- 1 to Buffie Han Burr and Michael Burr $155,000
313 Skipperling Lane from Richard M. Beatty and Ann M. Beatty to Judy Evanoo $157,000
29170
189 Arthurdale Drive from Susan E. Atkinson to Hanna S. Bourne and Brandon Bourne $127,000
170 Saint Mark Drive from Estate of Julia Angeland Roper Hill to Frank W. Ketchen $133,000
109 Pebble Creek Drive from The Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Crystal Johnson $104,500
362 Rose Drive from Kenneth A. Forren to Timothy L. Rice and Debra D. Loveridge-Rice $140,000
111 Cedarlane Parkway from Martin Hunter Properties, LLC to Teresa Huggins $124,000
201 Westgate Drive from Tyler Mattox Broach to Edward B. Redding $125,000
417 Coops Court from John Richard Madden a/k/a John R. Madden to Johnnie Askew $118,000
467 Laurel Mist Lane from Clint Lawyer and Helen Lawyer to Devin L. Duval and Kayla Duval $172,000
136 Calvin Court from Brownstone Rentals, LLC to Evan K. Sanders $130,000 1417 Parkdale Drive from John Eric Buffamoyer, II to Chandler D. Lewis and Jesica M. Lewis $130,000
146 Harrington Court from Elite Builders and Remodeling, LLC to Gary Wayne Kitchens and Theresa Schwartz Kitchens $129,500
84 Cherry Grove Drive from Shi Qi Zheng to Travis S. Boyd, Sr. and Chassidy J. Boyd $140,000
319 Wesleyan Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Andrew D. Jackson and Courtney L. Jackson $169,087
29172
512 Summer Creek Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Joseph J. Jackson and Sha-Lisah T. Pugh $183,000
615 Pine Branch Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Levie Anthony Moorer, Jr. and Tieesha Moorer $178,500
29205
306 Old Rapids Road from Lonnie M. Griffin to James Henry Fowles, IV and Logan Fowles $343,000
29210
743 Trafalgar Drive from James Gregory Dobbins a/k/a J. Gregory Dobins to Daniel J. Beckett and Heather M. Beckett $194,000
543 Sulgrave Drive from Robert L. Wright, Jr. and Jessica Alan Wright to Dawn D'Aries and Lawrence D'Aries $218,850
216 Forest Grove Lane from Tammy C. Hall and Lauder E. Hall, Jr. to Iman K. Mohammed $151,000
29212
109 Old Arms Court from Lori Yochum to Deysi M. Fuentes $172,500
408 Kayak Court from Lee Ann Allawos n/k/a Lee A. Mays to Avette Necole Broswn $135,000
215 Shoreline Drive from Steven A. Harrington and Brenda R. Harrington to James B. Pitts and Catherine Pitts $142,000
305 Berks Court from Bobby W. Batchler and Carolyn T. Batchler to Sallie I. Sadler and William A. Sadler $162,690
509 Woodland Hills W. from Hem Raj Gurung and Lal Man Gurung to Hardwick A. Patel and Hemang D. Bhavsar $158,000
306 Bent Pine Drive from Estate of John M. Bryant, Jr. to Amelia R. Linder Living Trust $151,500
1808 Woodvalley from Charles de Krafft to HVL97-CAE-2017-01 Merlin, LLC $140,000
101 Zanark Court from Roger Byant and Karen M. Byant to Brent Heyward Frick and Jeannine Alyssa Getty $133,500 3
29 Weeping Cherry Lane from William C. Grimes to William J. Maxwell, Jr. $272,500
Kershaw County
29020
17 Competition Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Bryan S. Lietzke and Audrey G. Lietzke $196,990
7009 Broad St. from Betty Ann Bradley and Sandra Kay Myers to William G. Vinson and Sun Cha Vinson $107,500
32 Raindance Lane from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Anthony Lynn Kelsey, II and Whitney Lynn Kelsey $170,500
107 Black River Road from Camden Business Associates, LLC to Central Carolina Technical College $450,000
1918 Brook Drive from Katharine R. Wages and Eugene Wages to Philip W. Matthews and Jessica Nicole Matthews $149,000
114 Leonard Circle from Estte of Francina A. Segars to William Sparks and ReBecca Sparks $182,000
1603 Lakeview Avenue from Jonathan Spivey and Caroline Spivey to Lauren A. Campbell $137,500
29045
6 Sago Palms Court from Savahan Nealy f/k/a Savanah Broach #4??? to Adriane Rebecca Stanley and Oneil Kevin Lewis $188,000
12 Weatherfield Drive from Vonda E. Yarborough n/k/a Vonda Davis to Ryan L. Banks $155,000
215 Jeffers Circle from Candice Walsh to Brett T. Jordan $157,000
3 Montague Court from Christopher D. White and Jackie White to David Stephen Jones and Kaelynn L. Jones $191,000
46 Lone Oak Court from Spencer H. Robinson and Alyssa C. Robinson to Ryan T. Estep and Stacey L. Estep $169,000
41 Belvis Road from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Amy E. Thrower $119,900
East side of Brazell Road from Capital Concrete Co. to Indigo Construction Group, Inc. $125,000
29067
1256 Scott Road from Morgan Stanley Mortgage Capital Holdings, LLC to Timothy Haven $110,000
29078
14 Furlong Downs St. from Executive Construction Homes, LLC to Shannon C. Wadford $193,900
29130
1394 Saddle Club Road from Robert Wayne King and Susan C. King to Robin Galett $115,000
Top property transfers
Richland County
103 Summit Centre Drive 29229 from Richland County for the Richland County Library Board to Lexington County Health District $985,000
5024 Radcliffe Road 29206 from Thomas E. Birchmore, Jr. to Zachary M. Kilpatrick, Jr. and Christina Edens $985,000
10890 Two Notch Road 29045 from Discount Tobacco & Beverage, Inc. to Elgin C-Store, LLC $900,000
1921 Taylor St. 29201 from B.G.&T. to OrthoNeuro, LLC $510,085
218 Ascot Woods Circle 29063 from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Brandi P. Derrick and Sean M. Derrick $500,387
Top Five Lexington County
1405 Knox Abbott Drive 29033 from FWB, LLC to Cayce NNN, LLC $6,813,000
5307 Sunset Boulevard 29072 from Gateway Properties, LLC to Gateway Lexington Sunset, LLC $1,800,438
1116 Point View Road 29036 from Timothy J. Player and Tracy T. Player to B. Page Wilhelm-Ream $640,000
424 Lakeshore Drive 29070 from James Sugchon Ko and Hope Sherie Farris to Stephen L. Borden and Karen J. Borden $639,000
422 Creek End Circle 29054 from Frank Orofino and Mary Occhiuto to John Tyler Cene and Celia Marie Cene $630,000
Top Three Kershaw County
107 Black River Road 29020 from Camden Business Associates, LLC to Central Carolina Technical College $450,000
17 Competition Drive 29020 from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Bryan S. Lietzke and Audrey G. Lietzke $196,990
14 Furlong Downs St. 29078 from Executive Construction Homes, LLC to Shannon C. Wadford $193,900
