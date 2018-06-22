Lakefront property in Forest Acres, near Columbia, sells for $1.3 million

Richland County
29016
312 Ballybridle Lane from Bradley Turner, Christie Turner and John Ivy to Jerold L. Williams $280,000
11 Holly Hedge Lane from Michael J. LaCola to Joseph L. Hill and Rebecca R. Hill $195,000
239 Broken Club Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Mose Ross and Lashanza Ross $349,414
6 Ashford Lane from Patrick J. Basquill and Linda C. Basquill to Shams Syed $430,000
1035 Coogler Crossing Drive from Billy Joe Williamson, Jr. and Pauline Legette Williamson to MaryAnn Singer $273,900
211 High Pointe Drive from Devin K. Moon and Rachel N. Moon to David L. Splittgerber and Amy E. M. Splittgerber $490,000
759 Pebblebranch Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Bridgette Frederick $205,798
309 Mount Valley Road from Jeffrey R. Post to Ralph David Jarvis and Michelle H. Jarvis $140,000
103 Roundtree Road from Thomas Lemoine and Son Ho Lemoine to John M. Ziegler and Teresa I. Ziegler $271,500
232 Wren Creek Circle from Henry M. Vinson and Kay T. Vinson to Robert A. Britt and Clinton L. Mullins $475,000
29036
1104 Silver Point Road from Sally DiThomas n/k/a Sally Pearman to John H. Gilliam and Tonya A. Bennett $265,000
40 Village Church Court from David L. Splittgerber and Amy E. M. Splittgerber to Scott Damon Taylor and Deedee Solana Taylor $337,500
926 Stratley Lane from Marcie E. Greene and Stephen D. Greene, Jr. to Gail Lopes and Raymond Charles Lopes $240,000
404 Marina Posada Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Roger S. Bothers and Sallie S. Bothers $266,407
352 Hollow Cove Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Kevin R. Curtis and Teri Lynn Curtis $234,125
1213 Portrait Hill Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Erin Martin Kesiner $261,589
1 Featherfoil Court from Justin M. Baldridge and Heather M. Baldridge to Shiyan Suresh Albert Raj and Carolie Benita Albert $291,000
29045
113 Island View Circle from Sarah S. Tryon to Sun Ho Lee and Joo Yeon Lee $620,000
909 Tuxford Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Melissa Anne Schafer $216,073
939 Tuxford Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Richard J. Oien and Kimberly L. Land $170,275
417 Ferncliffe Road from Ella Mae Cashwell Revocable Trust to Shawn P. Tyree $139,000
109 Coopers Nursery Road from John M. Brausch and Pennie M. Brausch to Ira Lee Daniels, Sr. and Martha Laverne Daniels $565,000
229 Liberty Ridge Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Michael Thomas Morgan and Tara Scott Morgan $219,913
29061
110 Melstone Drive from Harriette E. Furman a/k/a Harriette Furman to Nathaniel Goodwin $123,000
29063
100 Berkswell Drive from Cynthia W. Wanish to Richard M. Watts and Audrey V. Watts $244,500
704 Saxony Drive from James M. Walley to Justin M. Redmon and Amber D. Redmon $236,500
506 Gleneagle Circle from Elaine Malinowski Fredendall to Joseph Fredendall $210,000
120 Pennbrook Lane from Christopher J. Dudley to Vincent F. Palazzolo and Victoria L. Palazzolo $154,000
1098 Rolling Creek Circle from Margaret M. Donaworth to Ramon Ernesto Sanchez Beltran and Martha Delgado Valdez Sanchez $237,000
100 Weston Watch Road from Brian Charles Keane to Rex Residential Property Owner, LLC $103,000
415 Hollenbeck Road from Tom J. Tamples and Heide S. Tamples to Pamela S. Wilson and Peter M. Wilson $214,099
205 Tattlers Trail from Leonard R. Bouknight and Sharon G. Bouknight to Patrick Lambert and Grace Lambert $315,000
6 Halo Court from James Wideman and Joanne Wideman to Sandra C. McKellar $207,000
225 Boulters Lock Road from Sarah M. Oster and Alicia F. Oster to Daniel A. Grubbs $115,000
1132 N. Wingard Road from Annie Mae Mills to Lawrence Zabriskie, Jr. $135,000
302 Bucktail Drive from Hazel C. Holcombe to Phong The Hoang $128,000
229 Garden Brooke Drive from William A. Hodge to Christopher L. Wilkins, Jr. $200,000
29201
3221 Park St. from Sunsetter Properties, LLC to Zachary Dylan Hunter and Lauren Elizabeth Rone $160,000
99 Arsenal Academy Place from Douglas Gregory Springer to Brooks Michael Briel $173,000
1929 Bluff Road, Unit 108 from Robert J. Ghioto to Todd E. Fravor, Jodi J. Fravor and Geoffrey R. Fravor $132,000
5 Bay Laurel Place from Brittney Martin to Evan Neil Wheeler and Alexandra Lauren Wheeler $179,900
3106 Clark St. from Michelle R. Affronte a/k/a Michele Affronte McCausland to Timothy Robert Cook $192,500
141 River Valley Lane from Michael T. Crawford to Travis Carter $128,000
3308 Makeway Drive from Elisabeth Hill to John Curtis Blackwell $117,500
29203
512 Dubard-Boyle Road from Beatrice Willis to Anthony W. Ashford and Gereneline G. Ashford $119,900
2200-2202, 2214-2216, 2218-2220 Liberty St., 3408-3410 McGrath St. from Merchants of Real Estate, LLC to Horizon Apartments, LLC $173,450
29204
4 Ashley Court from Sandra L. Hursey to Lucas Properties, LLC $140,000
29205
4230 Wilmot Avenue from Gregory M. Putnam and Christina M. Putnam to Nicholas D. Adams and Lynzie J. Adams $323,400
603 S. Prospect St. from Alison M. Wellings n/k/a Alison M. Espinosa to Aaron Bryant Horwood and Kelly Mechelle Brooks Horwood $206,500
3708 Duncan St. from Anna M. Reynolds to Harmon4 Properties, LLC and Madeline Harmon $286,500
921 Beltline Boulevard from Joseph L. Lemmons and Chrystal M. Lemmons to Jacob Finley and Christina Finley $325,000
417 Etiwan Avenue from Dana A. Bruce a/k/a Dana Bruce Fulmer to Michael Plattenburger and Laura Plattenburger $303,875
3313 Kline St. from Carlos Suarez to Shannon Rae Gallagher $348,000
1205 Princeton St. from Mark F. Williams and Emily V. Williams to John Walker Sojourner and Alexandra K. Lathan $192,000
2009 Mockingbird Road from Heyward T. Kelly to Sammelia L. White $110,000
2610 Blossom St. from Carla A. Johnson and Elaine C. Johnson to Caroline K. Duncan $417,000
2325 Wilmot Avenue from Kori Brett McKeithan to Alexander Abbott and Whitney Sparks Abbott $325,000
29206
4407 Sylvan Drive from Stephen M. Cuddington to North Trenholm Baptist Church Foundation $156,000
600 Crossfield Drive from HDMG Investments, LLC to Kenneth G. Bolin, Jr. and Sheila D. Bolin $188,500
5123 Lakeshore Drive from Gerald L. Davis, Jr. Revocable Trust to J. Patrick McKain and Gray Ficken McKain $1,328,000
3715 Greenbriar Drive from Milan Whatley and James Hugh Whatley, III to Kathryn T. Funderburk Revocable Trust $208,000
4704 Meadowood Road from Lim Andrew Lee and Pyung H. Lee to Faith Ari and Ismahan Arslan-Ari $305,100
29209
134 Chimney Hill Road from Silvia E. Villegas and Ismael Villegas to Robert Matthews Johnson, III and Eva C. Johnson $365,000
747 Burnside Drive from Kimrey M. Smith to Lewis T. Arthur, III $145,000
342 Forest Green Drive from Monique B. Mitchell to Julie Ann Eisenman $156,600
2713 Prince Charles Court from David E. Smith, Jr. to Pan K. Thet $122,000
7013 Gray St. from Zach Boeggeman and Christy Sembos to Zachary P. Paul $150,000
6204 Woodlawn Avenue from William Eunis Smith, Jr. to David K. Hoover $124,000
825 Greenlawn Drive from Good Faith Management, LLC to Fredrick Bernard Townsend, Sr. and Fredrick Bernard Townsend, Jr. $107,900
831 Burnside Drive from Jennifer Storey f/k/a Jennifer S. Coker to Andrew P. Hawkins and Hailey O. Suttles $140,000
4545-4547 Oxford Road from John William Render to Leslie Minerd $126,000
29210
1710 Luster Lane from David Metelus to Joseph LeTroy McMichael $127,000
1927 Broad River Road from Quynh V. Dao and Khanh H. Dao to Qin Zhao $258,000
20 St. Andrews Place Court from BR & J Properties to Tiffani M. Baskin $118,000
185 Castle Road from Estate of Mark Anthony Anderson to Jennifer D. Thompson $120,000
29223
411 Sesqui Trail from Avinash K. Malhotra to Gabriel Keith Tyron Edwards $131,800
5 Maple Springs Court from C. Robert Jones, Jr. and Barbra R. Jones to Michael Orland $265,000
1709 Cheltenham Lane from Chiyo T. Burgos to Octivious S. Dopson $100,000
513 Dove Park Road from Eric C. Novoa to Rodricus S. Peoples $150,000
105 Whisley Lane from Sylvia L. Morrison to Kimberly T. Johnson $109,900
365 Hester Court from Palmisa Adducchio to Malcolm Louis Johnson and DeSharame Johnson $122,000
97 S. Shields Road from Alfred E. Doby, Jr. and Ava B. Doby to Keith M. Campbell and Susan J. Campbell $187,000
104 Parliament Drive from Richard Lorenzo Karmann, III to William Alexander Jennings and Sandria Spring Tobias $131,000
312 Valley Heights Lane from Quit Ly and Esther Ly to Anthony Reemes and Patricia Reemes $140,000
6000 and 6004 Two Notch Road from Gary L. Ginn to Permaseal Finishing, LLC $275,000
150 Allans Mill Drive from Sabrina Whitt f/k/a Sabrina M. Coe to Salayaa Wilson $135,000
29229
300 Bournemouth Way from Dewayne E. Barton and Eileen Barton to Carmeletta Williams and Daniel E. Foster $345,000
219 Big Leaf Circle from Estate of Remarque Andre Young a/k/a Remarque A. Young to William J. Leggett and Laura Leggett $194,000
119 Normandy Road from Betty J. Murnane to HVL97-CAE-2017-01 Merlin LLC $119,500
606 Castle Ridge Drive from Copeland Family Trust to Marquise Johnson $132,500
404 Marsh Pointe Drive from Jessica M. Boulware to Valentina G. Johnson $235,000
305 Wiltshire Way from Herbert O. Chambers, III and Susan L. Chambers to Clint S. Atchison and Amy M. Atchison $196,500
304 Founders Ridge Road from Sandra S. Sirhal and Duane A. Sirhal to Jayme L. Webb $198,000
313 Hogans Run from Druscilla C. Frederick to Sharon Annette Ellington and Anthony Ellington $228,000
1518 Legion Drive from Eunice C. Jones to Michael A. Knight $200,500
2 Berry Ridge Court from Daniel M. Harrington and Jamie L. Harrington to William D. Harden $128,500
528 Gingerbread Court S. from Joseph L. Hill and Rebecca R. Hill to Orlando James Hodges and Rachel Laverne Hodges $155,000
709 Summit Square from Neil L. Fletcher to Kareen Dillard-Biggs and Douglas Jerome Dillard $132,000
2 Gingerbread Court from Charlene N. Martin to Destinee Anmn Chrobak $128,500
154 Palmetto Park Circle from Lana Ann Burgess to Antoinette Howell $136,000
129 Churchland Drive from Jeffrey and Elizabeth Johnson Trust to Leonard Guy Curotz $239,000
Lexington County
29033
723 Lafayette Avenue from Gregg Nolan Tarrance, Jr. and Gretchen Z. Tarrance to Christian Aaron Saville $170,000
720 Karlaney Avenue from Charles A. Farlowe to Cody R. Garnett $112,500
29036
56 Stoney Pointe Drive from Tammy W. Folk f/k/a Tammy W. Cook to Felicia Montez James $175,000
114 Libby Ariail Court from Donald W. Carlson and Lilyan J. Carlson to Douglas R. Bryant, III and Jennie C. Bryant $615,000
101 Wild Turkey Trail from Jesse H. Oates and Joyce H. Oates to Richard Allen Collum $294,900
125 Azure Bay Court from Christopher Newman and Anne Newman to Richard L. Williams, Jr. and Susanne Williams $695,000
2403, 2411, 2435 and 2443 Old Lexington Highway from W. Brinkley Melvin to Mungo Homes, Inc. $140,000
221 Elm Creek Court from Lawrence Bryan Rinzel to Kenton D. Davis and Deeann M. Davis $182,900
321 Lighthouse Lane from Jonathan P. Albertson and Meagan C. Albertson to Young Su Chu and Youngran P. Chu $339,000
309 Eagle Claw Drive from Curtis Brian Wort to Robert J. Babcock and Jennifer Babcock $273,900
511 Woodline Road from Christine L. Cogswell to Andrew K. Brumbaugh and Kristen N. Brumbaugh $530,000
860 Island Point Lane from Glenn R. Nason and Eileen J. Nason to Joseph J. Alaimo, Jr. $650,000
212 Shores Edge Drive from Kevin Major to Christopher Oliver and Christine Oliver $186,666
203 Bickley View Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Christian Robert Snow and Kristi Nguyen Snow $212,205
153 Firebridge Drive from Philip E. Ingerson, Jr. to Kellye Johnson and Jeremy Zollinger $141,150
29053
115 Battery Creek Drive from Maria A. Weiland a/k/a Maria Weiland Keeve to Erik L. Urioa and Kelly H. Uria $136,900
29054
125 Fox St. from Vicki Dearlove n/k/a Vicki Winford to Zachary J. Matthews $105,000
958 Drawdebil Road from PennyMac Loan Services, LLC to Lee Tyler Massey $145,500
206 Wood Duck Court, Lot 41 and Dock Unit 60 from Eric W. Buchanan a/k/a Eric Buchanan and Brittany R. Buchanan a/k/a Brittany Buchanan to John A. Goddard, Sr. and Susan A. Goddard $397,000
29063
418 Harleston Road from Jordan Rutkowski to LaToya D. Fisher $110,000
121 Land Stone Circle from Kevin Major to Jason Perla and Elizabeth Perla $186,667
29069
2209 Carroll Drive from Blaine Richardson to Brent T. Harvey $124,900
29070
228 Lakeshore Drive from Christopher Ray Puckett and Kimberly A. Puckett to Ronnie Nelson and Cheryl Nelson $250,000
131 Chippewa Trail from Gary D. Price, Pauline M. Winn and Debra M. Price to Burdette Edward Townsend, IV and Teri Townsend $118,000
29072
307 Feather Site Court from Joseph Taylor to Taylor B. Cooper and Victoria B. Cooper $169,900
151 Park Meadow Drive from Agnes Newman to Gayle A. Queenan $118,000
232 Burma Road from Susan S. Crowe to Mary Carmen Houston $132,000
223 McGregor Circle from Peggy B. Samotis to Donna L. Laird $270,000
157 Sandlappers Way, Unit 8C from Sandlapper Estates, LLC to Deborah N. Bell $149,000
249 Oakpointe Drive from Jordan M. Davis to Domingo Gonzalez and Nancy Gonzalez $139,000
201 Garden Trail Lane from Karissa D. Belk to Diane Briggs Hightower $170,000
607 Dixie River Court from Harold J. Stein to Nicholas Pitcher and Diana Pitcher $264,000
246 Pewter Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Daniel J. Donaldson and Carol L. Donaldson $292,872
305 Columbia Avenue from Sarah Kathryn Storey to Rice, Bean and Potatoes, LLC $335,000
2.04 acres, more or less, Park Road from Robert P. Wilkins, Jr. to The Courage Center $160,000
2 Beach Road from Homer V. Fesperman and Linda C. Fesperman to Branded, LLC $170,000
223 Parkside Road from Jeffrey White and Danielle J. White to Seth R. Barnett and Erika Barnett $218,000
169 Sandlapper Way, Unit 10B from William Alan Anderson and Kathy Sue Anderson to Christopher K. Clarke and Annmarie Clarke $172,000
350 Sandy Hill Road from Michelle L. Reilly and Joseph L. Reilly to Katelyn J. Fuller, Jesse J. Fuller and Nancy I. Fuller $293,900
249 Country Lake Drive from Harriet M. Horton and Ronald G. Horton to Roger Craig Williams and Andrea Sue Williams $946,000
888 Bentley Drive from Donald W. Carlson and Lilyan J. Carlson to Jamie Diaz and Alberto F. Diaz $172,500
208 Greenvale Drive from Regiane Douge n/k/a Regiane Douge Smith and Darrell Smith to Tonya D. Snow $155,000
727 Bimini Twist Circle from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Michael Kyle Minick and Jennifer Howe Minick $615,000
547 Bimini Twist Circle from Susana B. Sharpley and Christopher T. Sharpley to Russell C. Plyer and Laura M. Plyer $799,000
228 Chamfort Drive from Deana Miles f/k/a Deana M. Jones and Tyler R. Miles to Ricardo Colon, II and Kimberly S. Colon $243,500
268 Presque Isle Road from John M. Ziegler to James R. Baze, Jr. and Alexa Baze $238,000
1441 Old Chapin Road, Unit 822, Building 8 from Jo Ann Marturano, Mark Alan Smith and Donald Howard Smith to Angela Renee Harville and Catherine P. Gildner $173,000
128 Huxley Court from Hannah B. Burton to Amie S. Davenport $180,001
1301 Old Cherokee Road from 1301 Old Cherokee Trust to Julia H. Boyd and John F. Boyd $184,500
552 Ariel Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Adam L. Friedman, Lauren Friedman and Kenneth E. Hanson $229,204
210 Bonnie View Court from Larry D. Carrigan, Jr. to Roberta May Judge $169,900
120 Madison Park Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Pedro Perez and Graciela M. Perez $199,809
104 Corley Woods Court from Thomas Warren and Sara Warren to Riley J. Owen $227,000
120 Hunters Trail from Carlos A. Cabral to Ivan Panaiti $175,000
416 Oak Haven Drive from Ashley H. Manini to Stephen L. Walker, Jr. and Jo-Ann Van Aswegen Walker $269,000
900 John Fox Court from Michelle B. Williams and Joseph F. Williams to Terrance A. Sexe and Linda S. Sexe $355,000
531 Dawsons Parkway from Sidney M. Kearse and Carolyn L. Kearse to Sand Oaks, LLC $108,000
340 Turners Court from Roger Craig Williams and Andrea Sue Williams to Julie Patterson $429,000
321 Asa Rose Lane from Timothy J. Storey and Nicole K. Storey to William Perry Woolbright and Heidi Decker Woolbright $275,000
137 Breezes Drive, Unit 25-B from Peter F. Messinger and Patricia B. Messinger to Tara G. Simmons $159,900
218 Penwood Lane from William Perry Woolbright and Heidi Decker Woolbright to Elizabeth Parkhurst Allison and Scott Beckett Allison $239,900
288 Ashmore Lane from Brianne M. Siciliano to Jennifer C. Storey $192,000
172 Shoal Creek Circle from Jonarhan T. Brodowski and Katie H. Brodowski to James S. Wardrup and Tricia D. Wardrup $401,000
313 Millhouse Lane from Quinton L. Tucker and Curisa M. Tucker to Jordan A. Cox and Aubree C. Cox $242,900
447 Greenetree Lane from Roger H. Stroede to Michael Patrick Driscoll $549,900
257 Royal Lythan Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Juanita F. Villanueva and Guillermo D. Macias $295,000
109 Majestic Court from Julie M. Patterson to Patrick Westlove and Andrea Westlove $375,500
29073
436 Cannon Knoll Road from James B. Pelkey and Mary J. Pelkey to Paul D. Isley and Roselyn M. Isley $294,700
212 Tylers Trail from Jason R. Yenny and Jodi L. Yenny to Phillip Conway and Lanie Conway $121,900
473 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Ancuta Bogdana $152,000
335 Deer Track Run from Adam D. Fargo and Nichole L. Fargo to Tiffany Campbell $180,000
152 Cassique Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Stephen K. Truel and Maggie S. Truel $215,933
117Loyd Court from Bradford Dennis Cook and Stephanie Lynn Cook to Megan L. Haltiwanger $156,000
535 Walking Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jared L. Mieczkowski and Angela L. Mieczkowski $190,000
747 Westfield Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Neal Gray and Italia Gray $199,500
265 Ashton Circle from Sarah Stapleton and Matthew Sommer to Kate Tilley Goodwin $132,000
459 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Zhackery A. Chapman $175,202
189 Knots Road from Alan Baierl and Jennifer Baierl to Walter Paul Wilhelm and Robin B. Wilhelm $182,400
498 Riglaw Circle from Angelica Edmonds a/k/a Angelica C. Edmonds to Elijah Ray Ransom and Bonnie Scott Ransom $180,500
169 Katrina Court from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Aaron Bartfield $112,000
619 Walter Lane from George Michael Hembree and Jaime Lynn Hembree to Carrington E. Marsh and Lauren N. Player $190,000
29160
303 Henry Stabler Road from David J. Asbill to Mark A. Napier $197,500
29169
2213 Holland St. from John A. Pursley and Pursley Living Trust to Trevor Marc Hughey $127,000
312 Feather St. from Wayne Floyd to Grayson H. Plowden $115,000
113 Eagle Nest Trail from Lisa G. Smith and Benjamin A. Smith to Quillin G. Davis and Julie B. Davis $325,000
1015 Laurel Crest Drive from Lady Street Builders, LLC to Koty B. Brown and Matthew T. Brown $750,000
128 Saluda Woods Court from Leslie Kay O'Brien n/k/a Leslie Newton to Jeanne M. Blackburn $110,000
100 Broad St. from Aaron Brazier and Halie Nowell Brazier to Cecil K. Gray, Katrina N. Gray and Nicholas Gray $127,500
148 Weeping Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Amy Lauren Girardeau $151,533
233 Congaree Mill Lane from Joshua Justin Rosecrans to Benjamin Godley $180,000
1106 Price Circle from Margaret Hazel to Carlos A. Cabral $114,000
1402 Decree Avenue from John Branham, Mary Branham and Ryan Branham to Amanda Leigh Brown $130,500
105 Corporate Boulevard from Bonita M. Sykes to Terminix Service, Inc. $450,000
817 Scarlet Leaf Lane from Scott J. Dharte to Gerardo Gomez Aceves $159,000
29170
421 Matilda Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Christina S. Rose $146,925
1365 Old Barnwell Road from Neil F. Lown and Laurel V. Lown to Jerod M. Burghardt and Tiffany F. Burghardt $237,500
149 Berry Drive from Fathieh Buhaisi to Judah Barnes $145,000
2785 American Avenue from Christopher V. Farmer to Daniel Boling $140,000
609 Wilmuth Court from Linda A. Jacobs n/k/a Allison J. Pollock and Christopher A. Pollack to Samantha M. Martin and Garrett M. Hoover $127,000
1128 Baywater Drive from Estate of Freida Byrd Milne to Stephan Knorr $216,900
711 Shadowfield Lane from Department of Veterans Affairs to Hailey A. Pruett $119,400
234 Nicene Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jacob L. Hunke and Taylor S. Moss $154,560
428 Matilda Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Curtis James Waldbilling and Jennifer Louise Waldbilling $193,543
325 Wesleyan Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Robert M. Lamar $166,675
3.369 acres, Technology Drive from Richland-Lexington Airport District to Ermine, LLC $165,500
150 Yardley Farms Drive from Phillip Johnson, Jr. to Robert C. Rosensteel and Ashley Ostrom Rosensteel $137,000
29172
226 Glenn Road from Larry Sloan, Jr. to Tammy D. Osby $100,000
110 Clubhouse Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Jaymala Patel and Jagadishkumar Patel $285,462
29210
263 Ambling Circle from Melvin C. Harris to Tad Tankersley $120,000
29212
605 Somerton Court from Frank T. McKinney to John A. Davis, Jr. and Lou Etta Davis $262,500
1804 Highbrook Drive from Elyse Canestraro and Luigi Canestraro to Jessica B. Marze $162,000
208 Walnut Lane from James R. Wescott and Kathryne E. Wescott to Caroline L. Jurga and John E. Fry $319,000
1000 Hollowtree Court from Scott Damon Tayloe and Deedee Solana Taylor to Marsha M. Clarke $239,000
113 Ridge Shot Road from Kenneth Earl Lebel to Carolyn R. Gaylord and Kelly R. Turner $135,000
516 Pitney Road from Carrie Rogers McMahon f/k/a Carrie C. Rodgers to Elissa B. Williams $109,900
215 Centerfield Road from Debra W. English to Rodney Lee Johnson and Betty Jean Johnson $173,000
607 Timberleaf Court from Larry A. Bobo and Stacey Bobo to Sandra Peco $193,000
405 Shortbow Court from Walter P. Thompson and Linda T. Thompson to James Craig Wideman and Jo Anne Wideman $228,900
113 Tekesbury Court from Ginger McClure to Alexander Opoulos, III and Tina B. Opoulos $169,900
1840 Woodvalley Drive from Gregory P. Hardin and Terri E. Neal n/k/a Terri N. Hardin to Stephen Ryan Ferris $145,000
152 Outrigger Lane from Janine Calcote to Karissa D. Belk $118,000
Hollywood Road from Wilson Family Trust to Callie Y. Turner and William Preston Turner $290,000
Kershaw County
29020
131 Firetower Farm Road from Estate of Sally J. Ranck to Elizabeth Towell Boyd and James Blake Boyd, III $345,000
165 Chesnut St. from Edward R. Dean and Sherri Y. Dean to Michael J. Thomas and Jill W. Thomas $309,000
2011 Polo Lane from William James Crawford and Patricia Biggers Crawford to Sharon Singleton $117,500
29045
1811 Wildwood Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Montrel Garvin $222,776
1819 Wildwood Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Thomas Seely Chamberlin and Sharre Ann Chamberlin $232,456
974 Wildwood Lane from Stephen R. Brannan and Sarah E. Brannan to Clayton Morgan Coker $149,900
1267 Smyrna Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Latrista Lopez $254,000
29078
4 Rugar Drive from Estate of Donna Lee Grant Barber to Zachary R. Barber and Kristen A. Barber $170,000
32 Canter Field Lane from Vu L. Phung to Megan Padgett $130,000
5 Dressage Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Bradley N. Holland Martin and Kathlene A. Blanton $210,359
6 Bowie Drive from Daniel Holden and Christian Holden to Conrad Balton Galloway $142,500
1508 Baldwin Road from Marvin James Memmert to Kevin E. Murphy and Desiree R. Murphy $145,000
25 Magnolia Ridge Lane from Caldwell James Aiken and Ladale Marie Aiken f/k/a Ladale Marie Roberts to John M. Bellinger and Kaysi D. Bellinger $165,000
75 Mauser Drive from Christopher Allen and Amanda Allen to Scott K. Adams and Laura M. Adams $194,900
4 Bowhunter Court from Madi Investments, LLC to Barney M. Stokes, Jr. $268,000
Top Five Richland County
5123 Lakeshore Drive 29206 from Gerald L. Davis, Jr. Revocable Trust to J. Patrick McKain and Gray Ficken McKain $1,328,000
113 Island View Circle 29045 from Sarah S. Tryon to Sun Ho Lee and Joo Yeon Lee $620,000
109 Coopers Nursery Road 29045 from John M. Brausch and Pennie M. Brausch to Ira Lee Daniels, Sr. and Martha Laverne Daniels $565,000
211 High Pointe Drive 29016 from Devin K. Moon and Rachel N. Moon to David L. Splittgerber and Amy E. M. Splittgerber $490,000
232 Wren Creek Circle from Henry M. Vinson and Kay T. Vinson to Robert A. Britt and Clinton L. Mullins $475,000
Top Five Lexington County
249 Country Lake Drive 29072 from Harriet M. Horton and Ronald G. Horton to Roger Craig Williams and Andrea Sue Williams $946,000
547 Bimini Twist Circle 29072 from Susana B. Sharpley and Christopher T. Sharpley to Russell C. Plyer and Laura M. Plyer $799,000
1015 Laurel Crest Drive 29169 from Lady Street Builders, LLC to Koty B. Brown and Matthew T. Brown $750,000
125 Azure Bay Court 29036 from Christopher Newman and Anne Newman to Richard L. Williams, Jr. and Susanne Williams $695,000
860 Island Point Lane 29036 from Glenn R. Nason and Eileen J. Nason to Joseph J. Alaimo, Jr. $650,000
Top Three Kershaw County
131 Firetower Farm Road 29020 from Estate of Sally J. Ranck to Elizabeth Towell Boyd and James Blake Boyd, III $345,000
165 Chesnut St. 29020 from Edward R. Dean and Sherri Y. Dean to Michael J. Thomas and Jill W. Thomas $309,000
4 Bowhunter Court 29078 from Madi Investments, LLC to Barney M. Stokes, Jr. $268,000
Comments