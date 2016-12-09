JackSon’s Southern Kitchen relocates to West Columbia

JackSon's Southern Kitchen has closed its location in Richland Mall and has relocated to 1213 Sunset Blvd. in West Columbia.
JackSon's opened in Richland Mall in March 2014 in the space that had previously been occupied by S&S Cafeteria. S&S operated in the location for 30 years before closing there in 2011.
JackSon’s new location on Sunset Boulevard was formerly home to The Southern Skillet which closed there in 2012. The space then became Mrs. B's Southern Kitchen which closed there after three years of operation in 2015.
JackSon's originally planned to open in the Sunset Boulevard location on Dec. 4. However, according to the restaurant's Facebook page the open date has been delayed:
"Sometimes when you're building something truly awesome, it takes a little longer than you thought to do something right. Unfortunately, that's what's happening to us and our beautiful restaurant space right now. It's going to take us a little bit longer to make sure that everything is perfect for you."
No new open date has been announced yet.
JackSon's is known for its extensive Southern buffet. Owner Sarah Whittle-Chavis named the restaurant in honor of her son.
