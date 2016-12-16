Columbia: Get in line for a sneak peak--and taste--of Tallulah

Columbia can finally get a much-anticipated taste of Russell Jones’ Tallulah restaurant at 2400 Devine St. starting Dec. 20.
While Jones will not host the restaurant’s official grand opening in the former Dianne’s on Devine location until January, the owner/chef will be hosting a reservations-only soft opening featuring two nightly seatings at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday from Dec. 20 through Jan. 7. Each seating will accommodate 18 guests and offer a five-course tasting menu for $50 per person.
Additionally, there will be select bar seats available with a shortened tasting menu and cocktail selection, available for two hour time slots. A sample of the tasting menu can be found on Tallulah’s new website at www.tallulahsc.com.
The restaurant will also offer a special New Year’s Eve dinner featuring a luxe five-course tasting menu with wine pairings at $100 per person.
Reservations for both dining room and bar seating are required and can be made through reservations@tallulahsc.com and relaying your desired date, seating time and party size.
A Columbia native, Jones recently returned to his hometown of Columbia after spending time in Washington D.C. where he attended culinary school and worked as a chef at Le Paradou, Restaurant Eve, and most recently, Jack Rose Dining Saloon. Tallulah, which will be managed by Jones’ wife, Monica, presents an upscale dining experience in a relaxed and comfortable environment. The dinner menu is divided into four sections that reflect the distinct regions of South Carolina in addition to a separate dessert menu: Lowcountry focuses on seafood; Sandhills focuses on meat, poultry, and game; Piedmont focuses on vegetables; Appalachia focuses on food preservation. The cuisine will reflect Jones’ mix of classic French and modern American style.
Tallulah
Website: http://www.tallulahsc.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/eattallulahsc
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EatTallulahSC/
Instagram: @eattallulahsc
Holiday hours: Closed December 24-28
