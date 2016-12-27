Lost Cajun closes in Lexington; Palmetto Subs to move in

The Lost Cajun restaurant permanently closed its doors Friday at 5086 Sunset Blvd. in the Travinia/Momma Rabbit’s shopping center located across from Target in Lexington.
Owner Joey Turbeville, who also co-owns three Columbia-area Zaxby restaurants, opened the Bayou-themed, Colorado-based Lost Cajun in June 2015. Last August, Turbeville opened another Lost Cajun in Greenville. Turbeville owns territorial rights to the restaurant and told The State last summer he also intends to open a location on the South Carolina coast.
As The Lost Cajun prepares to move out, Palmetto Subs is planning to move in. The locally owned sub chain operates four other area locations--two in Florence, one in Sumter and one in Darlington. An open date has not been set yet for the Lexington location.
